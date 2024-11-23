Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid during the summer transfer window was expected to be the crowning jewel in the club’s legacy of blockbuster signings. Following in the footsteps of icons like Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale, Mbappe joined Los Blancos amidst sky-high expectations. However, his tenure has been met with turbulence, with former France international Emmanuel Petit alleging that Carlo Ancelotti and several Real Madrid players didn’t want the French superstar in the squad.

Emmanuel Petit, in a recent interview, claimed that the 25-year-old’s move to the Spanish capital wasn’t universally celebrated within the club. The former Arsenal and Chelsea star suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez orchestrated the signing, overruling the preferences of manager Carlo Ancelotti and the dressing room.

He explained: “I’m sure that Carlo Ancelotti and several Real Madrid players didn’t want the club to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer. This was a dressing room who had just won La Liga and the Champions League, and his arrival has only brought trouble.”

Mbappe’s role and challenges

Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has had to adapt to a new role that hasn’t entirely suited him. The 25-year-old forward prefers playing on the left wing, a position occupied by Vinicius, one of Real’s brightest stars. Reports indicate that Ancelotti has no plans to prioritize Mbappe over Vinicius, leading to a challenging adjustment period for the World Cup winner.

While the Frenchman has scored eight goals in 16 matches so far this season, his performances have drawn mixed reviews. The team’s overall form has also been underwhelming, fueling speculation that Mbappe’s integration has disrupted the squad’s balance.

Petit echoed this sentiment: “When you win big trophies, you build happiness. Bringing in big egos changes things. The biggest problem for Mbappe is having two teammates who also want to be the star of the show and win the Ballon d’Or in Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.”

Divided dressing room?

The 54-year-old ex-midfielder claims highlight potential friction within Real Madrid’s dressing room. The team, which had just celebrated a historic season by winning both La Liga and the Champions League, may have been hesitant to incorporate a player of Mbappe’s stature and demands.

Ancelotti, who prefers gradual evolution over sweeping changes, might have sought incremental squad improvements rather than the blockbuster arrival of Mbappe. As Petit explained: “Ancelotti was on top of the world after winning the Champions League, and I think he would’ve liked two or three players to fit into his squad, but no big changes.”

Could Mbappe turn things around?

Despite the rocky start, Petit believes that his compatriot has the potential to overcome these challenges. Drawing parallels to soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he emphasized the importance of mental toughness and resilience: “Kylian Mbappe has just got to show that he has the character and mental strength to put things right. He needs to show that he can be as strong as Messi and Ronaldo mentally to find his consistency.”

Mbappe’s task is not just to score goals but to seamlessly integrate into a team filled with star power. His journey at Real Madrid will be defined by his ability to adapt, assert his role, and contribute to the club’s success on and off the pitch.