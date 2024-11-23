At 39, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations, proving that age is no barrier to greatness. As one of soccer’s most iconic figures, Ronaldo remains in the spotlight, now making waves in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. Amid criticism of his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo has emphatically set the record straight, declaring his intent to leave a legacy both on and off the field.

Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr in early 2023 raised eyebrows, with many accusing him of prioritizing financial gain over competitive ambition. In a promotional video for the new Netflix documentary Saudi Pro League: Kick Off, Ronaldo fired back: “I came here to win, to make the league better. I want to leave a legacy. That’s what I want. They say I’m finished, that I’m only here for the money… I still feel the passion. They don’t believe it, but I’m here to win.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s unwavering passion for soccer is evident in his remarkable performances since joining Al-Nassr. In 80 matches, the Portuguese has scored 69 goals and provided 18 assists, an astonishing tally that underscores his enduring quality.

Ronaldo’s time in Riyadh has already yielded silverware. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in the club’s Arab Champions Cup victory, scoring two crucial goals in the final against Al-Hilal. However, Ronaldo’s ambitions extend far beyond this initial triumph.

The Portuguese forward remains laser-focused on achieving the ‘ultimate glory’ in Saudi Arabia, vowing to elevate the league’s global standing. With his current contract set to expire next summer, fans are left wondering whether his journey in Saudi Arabia will continue or if new challenges await.

Proving doubters wrong

Since leaving Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo has faced relentless skepticism about his decision to join the Saudi Pro League. Many labeled the move as a retirement strategy, but Ronaldo’s performances tell a different story. His drive, athleticism, and hunger to succeed remain as sharp as ever.

Ronaldo’s legacy has always been built on proving detractors wrong. Reflecting on the criticism, Ronaldo emphasized: “I still feel the passion. I came here to make the league better and to win.”

Indeed, his impact in Saudi Arabia is evident not only in his individual accolades—such as winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for the 2023-24 season—but also in raising the league’s global profile.

Road ahead for Ronaldo

While Ronaldo has already cemented his status as one of the greatest players in football history, he shows no signs of slowing down. His tenure at Al-Nassr, fueled by ambition and the desire to silence his critics, reflects a broader mission: to redefine what it means to be a footballer nearing 40.

As Ronaldo approaches the 1,000-goal milestone in his illustrious career, the world watches with bated breath. His contributions in Saudi Arabia are more than just numbers—they are a testament to his enduring greatness.