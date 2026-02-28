Trending topics:
Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has locked in 18 of Brazil’s 26 World Cup spots: Neymar not among them

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Ryan Pierse/Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesBrazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar.

Gradually, Carlo Ancelotti has shaped the Brazil national team, turning it into a much more reliable side than it had been in recent years under Fernando Diniz and Dorival Junior. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the coach seems close to finalizing the roster, with Neymar’s absence standing out as the most notable.

Reports indicate that Ancelotti has decided Neymar will not be part of the squad for the March international break, during which Brazil will face France and Croatia in two friendlies. In line with that, the coach’s future plans also do not seem to include the Santos forward.

According to ESPN, Ancelotti has already locked in 18 of the 26 players he will take to North America for the World Cup this summer. Neymar’s absence stands out on that list, as he is currently not being considered an option.

If confirmed, this decision would be consistent with the steps the Italian coach has taken since his hiring in mid-2025. During this time, Neymar has never been called up for World Cup qualifiers or friendlies, either due to injuries or Ancelotti’s strategic decisions. Unless he delivers consistently strong performances at Santos, that situation does not appear likely to change.

Brazil&#039;s Carlo Ancelotti looks on

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Who are the reportedly confirmed Brazil players for the World Cup?

It makes sense that, after nearly a year working as Brazil’s coach and with less than four months until the 2026 World Cup begins, Carlo Ancelotti would already have a clear idea of the roster he plans to take to North America.

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

see also

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

According to ESPN, one goalkeeper already has his spot secured: Alisson Becker. In defense, center backs Marquinhos, Eder Militao, and Gabriel Magalhaes are also considered key players by the coach. They are joined by fullbacks Alex Sandro and Douglas Santos.

Four midfielders are also reportedly confirmed: Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, and Andrey Santos. And in attack, where the most names appear as set, are Vinicius, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro, Luiz Henrique, and Estevao.

With these 18 players reportedly locked in by Carlo Ancelotti, only eight spots remain on the World Cup roster. Two of those will necessarily be goalkeepers, while probably three will be defenders. That leaves just three spots for midfielders or forwards, making Neymar’s chances appear limited.

