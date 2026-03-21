Rodrigo De Paul among three absentees in Inter Miami’s final session before NYCFC clash

This Sunday, Inter Miami will take on New York City FC for Matchday 5 of the 2026 MLS season. In the final practice ahead of the clash, Rodrigo De Paul was missing, along with two other key players who did not train with the squad.

“Rodrigo De Paul is absent from this morning’s Inter Miami training,” reporter Jose Armando said via his official X account on Saturday. “Maxi Falcon and Sergio Reguilon will not be available against NYCFC.”

Falcon has been sidelined for over a week due to an injury sustained during the first leg of the Round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, when he had to leave the match in the opening minutes against Nashville SC at Geodis Park on March 11.

Reguilon’s absence is also injury-related. After recovering from a knee sprain suffered during preseason, the Spanish left-back made his official Inter Miami debut last week, starting against Charlotte FC in MLS. He started again on Wednesday against Nashville, assisting Lionel Messi for his 900th goal, but had to leave the field minutes later with another injury.

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Amid these forced absences and uncertainty over Rodrigo De Paul’s availability for the NYCFC clash, there is good news regarding two of the team’s biggest stars. “Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are available,” added Jose Armando.

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MLS now Inter Miami’s main focus

Following their elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami now have two possible titles to chase this season: MLS and the Leagues Cup. The latter will take place after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning the Herons’ focus is currently on the league.

They sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with seven points, the result of two wins, one draw, and one loss. Their opponents this Sunday will be none other than the Conference leaders: NYCFC, who have 10 points and share the top spot with Nashville SC.

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Mascherano reflects on Concacaf Champions Cup exit

As usual, Javier Mascherano held a press conference the day before the match and reflected on the impact of the Champions Cup elimination. “What happened, we can’t change it anymore, there’s no point in regretting it. We’re still in the process of accepting the disappointment of being knocked out, but it’s soccer and it can happen,” the coach said.

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In looking to move forward, Mascherano addressed Inter Miami’s goals for the rest of the season: “It’s on us to show that what happened was just an accident. The best way to prove that is to focus on the league now.”