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Messi, Ronaldo World Cup record to be challenged by Guillermo Ochoa after Mexico comeback

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have featured in five World Cups so far.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Ton Molina/Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have featured in five World Cups so far.

With just over two months remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, Guillermo Ochoa has been recalled to Mexico’s squad. This puts him in a strong position to reach a record also coveted by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: the most appearances in the FIFA tournament.

Currently, Ochoa, Messi, and Ronaldo are part of a select group of players who have featured in five different World Cups. Other legends from the past include Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Marquez, and Andres Guardado.

Having started his World Cup journey in Germany 2006, Ochoa, Messi, and Ronaldo also featured in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. The Argentine forward and the Portuguese star appear likely to participate in North America 2026, putting them within reach of the historic record of becoming the first players to appear in six World Cups.

Ochoa, on the other hand, until just a few weeks ago seemed almost out of contention, having lost favor with head coach Javier Aguirre as one of Mexico’s goalkeepers. However, Luis Malagon’s serious Achilles tendon injury unexpectedly opened the door for his return.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

Ochoa back with Mexico

This week, the Mexico national team officially announced its 26-player squad selected by Javier Aguirre for the FIFA March break friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. Guillermo Ochoa is listed as one of the three goalkeepers, alongside Carlos Acevedo and Raul Rangel.

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For Ochoa, this marks his return to Mexico after several months away. He had not been included in the September, October, November, January, or February call-ups, and his World Cup hopes appeared uncertain.

His last call-up was for the 2025 Gold Cup, where he did not see any game time. To find the last occasion Ochoa played internationally, one must go back to November 2024, when he appeared against Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League.

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Ochoa at club level

At 40 years old, it’s clear that Guillermo Ochoa’s prime days as a professional player are behind him. Nevertheless, he remains active in the Cypriot league: in the 2025-26 season, he has made 24 appearances—all as a starter—for AEL Limassol.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup company as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eyes record milestone after Luis Malagon’s injury

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup company as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eyes record milestone after Luis Malagon’s injury

The road to the 2026 World Cup is already generating intriguing storylines, and one of the most fascinating could involve three legendary figures of the modern game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be joined by Guillermo Ochoa in making history at the tournament.

Mexico’s World Cup hero tipped to miss out on 2026 squad: The internet sensation who might not match Messi and Ronaldo’s legacy

Mexico’s World Cup hero tipped to miss out on 2026 squad: The internet sensation who might not match Messi and Ronaldo’s legacy

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature one last time, another player, equally consistent in the tournament’s folklore, seemed destined to join them in a historic sixth appearance.

Guillermo Ochoa's quest for a historic milestone with Mexico: Messi and Ronaldo as possible contenders

Guillermo Ochoa's quest for a historic milestone with Mexico: Messi and Ronaldo as possible contenders

The Mexican goalkeeper aims to break the record by playing in the 2026 tournament, acknowledging the challenge posed by his age and current lack of playing time.

USMNT on alert as coach Pochettino linked with La Liga side Athletic Club

USMNT on alert as coach Pochettino linked with La Liga side Athletic Club

Mauricio Pochettino remains focused on the USMNT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his future could lie in La Liga with Athletic Club.

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