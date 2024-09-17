The downfall of Girondins de Bordeaux has been one of the more unfortunate club collapses in recent memory, but the side may have a savior. The six-time Ligue 1 champion hit massive financial difficulties over recent years. As a result, Bordeaux suffered administrative relegation. That plunged the side from Ligue 2 to the fourth tier of French soccer.

Officially, Bordeaux suffered bankruptcy. The French governing agency, the National Directorate of Management Control, placed Bordeaux under financial administration. Despite finishing 12th in the second tier in 2023/24, the club is now in the Championnat National 2. Consequently, Bordeaux terminated all professional contracts with players, and it began a focus on the youth.

Getting back into the professional divisions of French soccer is the goal for Bordeaux, but that will be a long and arduous process. That is where Andy Carroll can step in for Bordeaux. Carroll, who played last season against Bordeaux in the second tier with Amiens, is joining Bordeaux for the 2024/25 campaign. Carroll is joining Bordeaux as one of the players who can lift the side back up the table and pyramid.

Carroll’s former club, Amiens, is playing a key role in building Bordeaux back. John Williams is the sporting director for Amiens, and he is helping Bordeaux rebuild its squad. It is possible that he played a role in convincing Carroll to join Bordeaux following its collapse from French professional soccer. Carroll spent just one season at Amiens in his first stint with a club outside of England. He played in 28 league games in Ligue 2 last year, scoring four goals. That came off the back of a move from League One side Reading.

Now, Carroll will be a starring player for Bordeaux in the fourth tier of the French pyramid. The season is already underway for Bordeaux. After three games, the side is in 15th with two draws and one loss.

Andy Carroll brings up-and-down career to Bordeaux

At one point, Andy Carroll was the hottest commodity among English strikers in the Premier League. The Newcastle academy graduate earned a $50 million move to Liverpool in the winter of 2011. At the time, Carroll was the most expensive transfer in Liverpool history. He failed to live up to those expectations that came with his cost, and 18 months later he moved to West Ham United. Carroll did well with the Hammers during his time in East London. He eventually moved back to Newcastle for a short term before switching around clubs in England’s lower leagues.

By no means is Andy Carroll a world-beater, particularly at the age of 35. However, Bordeaux terminated all of its professional contracts with players who served the club in the professional tiers. Carroll was in that league this season playing four games with Amiens. He will provide invaluable experience to the young players representing Bordeaux while also having the ability to score at a time when Bordeaux needs goals. It will be a challenging journey for Bordeaux to return to the top flight, but Carroll could be a stepping stone for that to happen.

PHOTOS: IMAGO