Manchester City and Spain sensation Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d’Or on Monday in one of the most controversial moments in the award’s history. Almost all saw Real Madrid winger Vinicius as the clear frontrunner to win the award that goes to the best player in the world for any given season. Real Madrid, with Vinicius leading the way, won the Champions League and LaLiga. He scored 24 goals and tacked on eleven assists in all competitions in the 2023/24 season. That included a brace against Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the Champions League. He also dethroned Rodri and Manchester City in the quarterfinals, providing a brace at the Etihad in a 3-3 draw.

Rodri’s claim to success was his performance at the European Championship with Spain. While Vinicius and Brazil floundered in the United States this summer, Spain was dominant. Rodri won the award for Player of the Tournament as Spain did not lose the entire tournament. Yet, that was one international tournament. Rodri was not the best player on his club team this past season, much less the best in the world. Vinicius, who won the award as the best player in the UEFA Champions League, is a far more deserving candidate.

This is not to discredit Rodri. He is assuredly one of the best players in the world currently. Had Vinicius not performed so well with Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season, few would argue against Rodri being a deserving recipient of the 2023/24 Ballon d’Or. Yet, the Ballon d’Or has lost credibility as a true representation of the best player in the world.

Instead, it goes to the best player in an international tournament. In 2024, the award goes to Euro 2024 champion Rodri. In 2023, Lionel Messi won the award because of his World Cup performance in Qatar, not necessarily what he did with PSG and especially Inter Miami. Before then, Karim Benzema won the award as something of an undisputed champion. Yet, even before that, Lionel Messi won again because of the Copa America.

Ballon d’Or for Rodri draws more controversy to once proud award

Benzema’s triumph in 2022 is a rare occurrence of a player winning the Ballon d’Or as the player with both the best statistics and trophies. That means we are now in the third straight year of the player having the best season not winning the Ballon d’Or. The verbiage in this case is also important. Lionel Messi may have been the best player in the world in 2021 or 2023. In 2021, Robert Lewandowski had more goal contributions, including scoring in all but four games that he played in for the Bundesliga. However, the Ballon d’Or voters were enamored with the Copa America win.

Before then, Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or after guiding Croatia to the World Cup Final. That was a fantastic achievement. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both had stronger cases for what they brought to their clubs and countries.

Over the years, the Ballon d’Or has become a popularity contest. It is refreshing in some regard to see Rodri win the award from his role as a defensive midfielder. Still, this is a product of his time with the Spanish national team. Had the award been given out at the immediate conclusion of the 2023/24 season, Vinicius would have won. It is hard to fathom that seven games at the Euros are enough to take that award away from him.

Inconsistency has become common for the Ballon d’Or, and it is leading to the overall distrust of the award as a true measure of greatness. The Real Madrid conglomerate of players and staff are not going to Paris because of their disappointment in Vinicius not receiving the Ballon d’Or. On one hand, it is disrespectful to Rodri and the other candidates. Yet, everyone thought Vinicius was the frontrunner. Broadcasters in El Clasico even said that Vinicius was going to win the award during the game against Barcelona. Now, though, the soccer world is left confused by the latest iteration of the popularity contest.

