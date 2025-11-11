Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland: Robert Lewandowski quietly surpasses soccer’s biggest names in one jaw-dropping metric

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski

At 37 years oldRobert Lewandowski continues to redefine what longevity looks like in elite soccer. While stars like Cristiano RonaldoHarry KaneKylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland dominate the global headlines, it is the Barcelona striker who has quietly pulled off one of the most remarkable statistical feats of the modern era — surpassing all four in a crucial career metric.

The Polish forward once again proved his enduring brilliance in Barcelona’s thrilling 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga. With a commanding hat-trick, he not only reduced Real Madrid’s lead at the top to three points but also reminded the world that he remains among the game’s most complete finishers.

Lewandowski’s performance was a masterclass in positioning, precision, and perseverance — the qualities that have defined a career now stretching over two decades across Borussia DortmundBayern, and now the Catalan outfit. And while his latest record-breaking number might have gone unnoticed amid the chaos of the match, it represents a landmark achievement that sets him apart even from soccer’s biggest names.

Robert Lewandowski makes La Liga history with heroic hat-trick for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

see also

Robert Lewandowski makes La Liga history with heroic hat-trick for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

The 100th penalty — and a slice of history

Early in the match at Balaidos, Barcelona was given a penalty after Marcos Alonso handled the ball inside the box. The moment carried more weight than anyone realized: it was the 100th penalty kick of Robert Lewandowski’s professional career.

Tweet placeholder

Stepping up against Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu, Lewandowski struck low and firm to the corner. Radu guessed the right way and got both hands to the ball, but it slipped past him into the net. The Polish striker exhaled deeply, running a hand over his forehead — a rare glimpse of relief from a man whose calm under pressure has become legendary.

Advertisement

That conversion wasn’t just another goal. It was the one that cemented his place above some of the biggest penalty takers in soccer history. In fact, Lewandowski’s penalty record now stands among the greatest of all time, eclipsing the likes of Ronaldo, Kane, Mbappe, and Haaland in efficiency.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Valencia.

The key number? Lewandowski has converted 89 of his 100 career penalties, giving him a success rate of 89% — a figure that surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo (83.66%), Harry Kane (88.88%), Kylian Mbappe (80.28%), and Erling Haaland (83.87%).

Advertisement
Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

see also

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

That level of consistency under pressure, sustained over years and leagues, underscores what makes the veteran striker extraordinary: a rare blend of composure, precision, and mental strength.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski makes La Liga history with heroic hat-trick for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

Robert Lewandowski makes La Liga history with heroic hat-trick for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

With a hat-trick against Celta Vigo, FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has written his name in La Liga history.

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Celta de Vigo will clash with Barcelona in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

A La Liga player is putting up goal-scoring numbers in Europe that compare only to those of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi reveals the key behind his smooth MLS adaptation with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi reveals the key behind his smooth MLS adaptation with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has turned his time in MLS into a resounding success, putting the challenges of his adjustment at PSG behind him. Reflecting on this, he has shared the details that make his daily life at Inter Miami so remarkable.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo