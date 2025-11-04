Robert Lewandowski speaks out on retirement plans as FC Barcelona contract nears end

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers of the 21st century, putting up numbers comparable to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But now at 37 years old, and with his FC Barcelona contract nearing its end, the Polish star has opened up about his retirement plans.

Since joining the Spanish side from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down, finishing last season as Barcelona’s top scorer with 42 goals. However, the 2025–26 campaign has been marred by fitness problems and injuries, costing him his regular starting spot under head coach Hansi Flick.

Speaking at Barcelona’s press conference on Tuesday, Lewandowski took a measured approach when asked about his future: “I’m calm; it’s not the main focus right now. There are more important things at the moment — the team and my national side. I’m focused on doing my best to win games and titles.”

Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs through June 2026, but questions about his long-term future have begun to surface. “First of all, I’m in no rush. In the end, the most important thing will be how I feel once the season ends. I’ll have to see what to do with my life, but right now I’m focused on scoring goals and winning titles with the team,” the Polish star added.

Robert Lewandowski in FC Barcelona’s subs bench.

As he has stated multiple times, Lewandowski’s main focus remains to be the short term, particularly on helping Poland qualify for the 2026 World Cup. With less than eight months left on his current deal and rumors rising about a potential departure from Barcelona, the Polish legend continues to take a cautious approach to his future.

Lewandowski takes on secondary role in 2025–26 season

The 2025–26 campaign didn’t get off to the best start for Robert Lewandowski, who suffered a muscle injury during preseason that sidelined him for Barcelona’s opening fixtures. Still working to regain full fitness, the striker has played a full 90 minutes in just three of his 10 appearances so far this season.

Even after returning to form, Hansi Flick opted to start Ferran Torres at striker instead of Lewandowski in Barcelona’s most recent La Liga match against Elche. So far this season, the Polish star has scored only four goals, being a shadow from the prolific form that defined his earlier years with the club.

After stating being fully fit, Lewandowski reflected on both his current performance and the road ahead: “If we talk about numbers, I don’t know if I can reach the same ones because I’ve missed many games due to injuries. But when I’m on the field, maybe my averages — minutes and goals — will be similar. At my age, I know I can’t play as much as before, but I feel good. I’m training at a very high level. If we work hard, the results will come.”

