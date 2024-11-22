Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared a fascinating story about how close he came to joining Manchester United in 2012, only for the transfer to be blocked by Borussia Dortmund. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, the Polish star detailed his conversation with legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and explained why the move ultimately didn’t happen.

In 2012, while establishing himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents at Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski received a career-defining phone call. Sir Alex Ferguson, then managing a dominant Manchester United side, expressed interest in bringing the striker to Old Trafford.

“I remember one conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson,” the veteran said. “He called me, and I decided to join Manchester United. At that time, I was only 22 or 23 years old, and when a manager like Sir Alex calls you, you can’t say no.”

Lewandowski recalled the surreal moment during preseason, saying: “At halftime of one of our games, I was substituted. I knew he was going to call, and when he did, my English wasn’t great, and his Scottish accent made it even harder to understand him. But I managed to tell him, ‘I want to join Manchester United.’”

Why transfer didn’t happen

Despite his desire to make the move, Borussia Dortmund’s management intervened, blocking the transfer. “The president of Dortmund told me, ‘We need you. You’re too important to the team,’” Lewandowski explained. “They said they wouldn’t sell me to Manchester United because it wasn’t the right time.”

The Pole’s importance to Dortmund was undeniable. At the time, he was leading the line for a team that had just secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles (2011, 2012) under Jürgen Klopp. He ultimately stayed at the club until 2014, when he moved to Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

What might have been

Had the transfer gone through, Lewandowski would have joined a star-studded Manchester United squad featuring the likes of Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, and Rio Ferdinand. United went on to win the Premier League in the 2012-13 season, Ferguson’s last before retiring. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Ferdinand remarked, “What a team we would’ve had.”

Even without Lewandowski, that United side claimed the Premier League title, which is their last to date. Meanwhile, Lewandowski continued his meteoric rise in the Bundesliga, scoring over 100 goals for Dortmund before achieving unprecedented success at Bayern Munich.

Legendary career despite no Premier League experience

After leaving Dortmund, Lewandowski became one of the most decorated strikers, winning eight consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and securing a Champions League victory in 2020. In 2022, he moved to Barcelona, where he continues to dominate, scoring 33 goals in his debut season and maintaining a prolific scoring rate in the current campaign.

At 36, Lewandowski remains a force to be reckoned with, leading the Blaugrana’s attack and showing no signs of slowing down.