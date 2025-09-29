Trending topics:
José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica, looks on during a SL Benfica Training Session at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2025 in London, England.
José Mourinho will be back in the Stamford Bridge dugout on Tuesday, but this time on the opposing side. Now coaching Benfica, the Portuguese tactician has issued a strong warning to Chelsea ahead of their Champions League showdown.

Mourinho was the man who helped put Chelsea on the map both domestically and internationally, winning three Premier League titles—including the club’s first—and reaching the Champions League semifinals three times across his two stints. But sentiment will have to take a back seat now as he looks to guide Benfica to a crucial away victory.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho reflected on his Stamford Bridge return: “I am feeling home. I already played here with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Inter Milan. I didn’t think where I was or with who I was playing with. Like I say: I’m not a blue anymore. I’m red now. And I want to win.”

The 62-year-old also set the tone for the clash, stressing the importance of bouncing back after Benfica’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Matchday 1. “I am expecting two teams wanting to win. Chelsea will only play for a victory, especially after losing the first game. We will have to defend well to win the game. Our tactical approach is to try and win the game.

We have Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle in this group. All these games are difficult. So tomorrow we need to chase the points. Our Champions League fixtures are tougher than Chelsea’s,” Mourinho added. Still, he admitted Chelsea will always be a part of him: “When I say I am not a blue, I hope everybody understands that I am speaking about the job I have to do tomorrow.”

Mourinho’s return to Benfica came after Bruno Lage was dismissed following a shock 3-2 Champions League loss to Qarabağ. Since taking charge, Mourinho has guided Benfica to two wins and a draw in the Portuguese league, but Tuesday’s clash marks his biggest test so far in charge.

Chelsea, Champions League contenders?

Chelsea entered the 2025-26 campaign with lofty expectations after lifting the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in July. But the early season hasn’t been as convincing: the Blues sit eighth in the Premier League with two wins, two draws, and two defeats, struggling to show the dominance that fueled their summer triumph.

Mourinho, however, remains convinced Chelsea are contenders. Comparing the Champions League to the Club World Cup, the Portuguese manager was clear: “The Champions League is much more difficult to win than the Club World Cup, of course it is. Chelsea have the potential to do it. I don’t see any reason to say they can’t.”

