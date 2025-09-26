Rival with Real Madrid in El Clasico but teammate with Spain: Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos celebrates Sergio Busquets’ majestic career with touching 10-word tribute

The soccer world is preparing to say goodbye to one of its quietest yet most influential geniuses. Sergio Busquets, the legendary midfielder who defined an era with Barcelona and Spain, announced that he will retire at the end of the current MLS season with Inter Miami.

The 37-year-old’s announcement will certainly spark tributes across the globe, but the very first reaction has carried particular weight. His long-time rival at Real Madrid and former Spain teammate, Sergio Ramos, became the first to respond. The Monterrey defender sent a heartfelt farewell filled with respect, capped by a mysterious 10-word message that perfectly summed up Busquets’ impact.

Busquets confirmed his decision in a touching video shared on Instagram. The midfielder, who rose from La Masia to become a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, reflected on almost two decades of memories. “These will be my last months on the pitch. I retire very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all grateful,” he said, adding that soccer had given him “unique experiences, in wonderful places, alongside the best companions of the journey.”

Sergio Ramos pays tribute

But while everyone celebrates Busquets’ career in numbers and trophies, Ramos has focused on the man behind the medals. In his farewell, the Monterrey captain highlighted both the rivalry and brotherhood they shared: “Busi, you are the definition of how to be exceptional without ceasing to be a regular guy. A rival most of the time, a teammate on many other occasions, you have always stood out for your classy football, vision, and quality, as well as for your humble and authentic way of being.”

Then came the line that drew all the attention—Ramos’ 10-word message that cut to the core of Busquets’ brilliance: “Football loses one of the brightest midfielders I’ve played with.”

He closed with heartfelt words: “You leave with the recognition and gratitude of all those who have shared time with you and of all those who love this sport. Thank you for being a great player, a great teammate, and a great friend. I wish you the best in your new chapter. Big kisses, brother.”