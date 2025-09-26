How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

It is the end of an era. Inter Miami’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the close of the 2025 MLS season. At 37, the Catalan-born player steps away from the sport after nearly two decades at the highest level, leaving behind a legacy that intertwines with the story of the modern game itself. The question many fans immediately ask is: How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won in his career? The answer is as staggering as his impact on the pitch.

Busquets’ story began in Barcelona’s legendary La Masia academy before Pep Guardiola gave him his senior debut in 2008. Within a year, he was anchoring a midfield that redefined soccer, alongside Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, with Lionel Messi dazzling further forward.

From that moment on, Busquets became a permanent fixture. His composure, positional intelligence, and ability to dictate the tempo made him indispensable. By the time he left Camp Nou in 2023, he had made 722 appearances, the third-most in the club’s history.

His dominance extended far beyond Catalonia. With 143 caps, he became one of Spain’s most consistent performers, anchoring the midfield during the nation’s golden generation. His crowning moment came at the 2010 World Cup, where La Roja lifted the trophy for the first time in its history. Two years later, he was once again at the heart of the team that conquered Europe at Euro 2012.

In 2023, the midfield maestro swapped the Camp Nou for Miami, reuniting with former teammates Messi, Jordi Alba, and, later, Luis Suarez. His impact was immediate. With the Herons, he helped the club capture its first silverware, cementing his influence even in the twilight of his career.

How many trophies does Sergio Busquets have?

So, how many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Across his career with Barcelona, Spain, and Inter Miami, the legendary midfielder has amassed 36 major titles, placing him among the most decorated players of all time.

Here is the complete list of his silverware:

Competition Titles Seasons Won Team World Cup 1 2010 Spain European Championship 1 2012 Spain Champions League 3 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup 3 2010, 2012, 2016 Barcelona La Liga 9 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup 3 2009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16 Barcelona Copa del Rey 7 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 7 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2022/23 Barcelona Leagues Cup 1 2023 Inter Miami Supporters’ Shield 1 2024 Inter Miami