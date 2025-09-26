Trending topics:
How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona lifts the Super Copa de Espana trophy.
© Getty ImagesSergio Busquets of FC Barcelona lifts the Super Copa de Espana trophy.

It is the end of an era. Inter Miami’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the close of the 2025 MLS season. At 37, the Catalan-born player steps away from the sport after nearly two decades at the highest level, leaving behind a legacy that intertwines with the story of the modern game itself. The question many fans immediately ask is: How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won in his career? The answer is as staggering as his impact on the pitch.

Busquets’ story began in Barcelona’s legendary La Masia academy before Pep Guardiola gave him his senior debut in 2008. Within a year, he was anchoring a midfield that redefined soccer, alongside Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, with Lionel Messi dazzling further forward.

From that moment on, Busquets became a permanent fixture. His composure, positional intelligence, and ability to dictate the tempo made him indispensable. By the time he left Camp Nou in 2023, he had made 722 appearances, the third-most in the club’s history.

His dominance extended far beyond Catalonia. With 143 caps, he became one of Spain’s most consistent performers, anchoring the midfield during the nation’s golden generation. His crowning moment came at the 2010 World Cup, where La Roja lifted the trophy for the first time in its history. Two years later, he was once again at the heart of the team that conquered Europe at Euro 2012.

In 2023, the midfield maestro swapped the Camp Nou for Miami, reuniting with former teammates Messi, Jordi Alba, and, later, Luis Suarez. His impact was immediate. With the Herons, he helped the club capture its first silverware, cementing his influence even in the twilight of his career.

How many trophies does Sergio Busquets have?

So, how many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Across his career with Barcelona, Spain, and Inter Miami, the legendary midfielder has amassed 36 major titles, placing him among the most decorated players of all time.

Here is the complete list of his silverware:

CompetitionTitlesSeasons WonTeam
World Cup12010Spain
European Championship12012Spain
Champions League32008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15Barcelona
FIFA Club World Cup32010, 2012, 2016Barcelona
La Liga92008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23Barcelona
UEFA Super Cup32009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16Barcelona
Copa del Rey72008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21Barcelona
Spanish Super Cup72009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2022/23Barcelona
Leagues Cup12023Inter Miami
Supporters’ Shield12024Inter Miami
While everyone celebrates Sergio Busquets’ career in numbers and trophies, Sergio Ramos has focused on the man behind the medals.

