Manchester City’s recent form has been far from the high standards set under Pep Guardiola’s leadership. After a string of disappointing results, reports suggest that Guardiola is considering a sensational short-term solution: bringing Lionel Messi to the Premier League on a six-month loan. This potential reunion between the legendary player and his former manager could address the leadership void caused by Rodri’s absence and revive City’s faltering season.

The reigning Premier League champions have experienced an alarming dip in form, with just one win in their last 11 games. The downward spiral began in the Carabao Cup Round of 16, where City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham. This result revealed cracks in a team missing the influential Rodri, and the problems only deepened in subsequent matches.

Losses to Bournemouth and Sporting Lisbon in quick succession left fans and pundits questioning the team’s resilience. Returning to domestic competition offered little respite as the Citizens fell to Brighton and Spurs again. A 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League provided a glimmer of hope, but it was short-lived; the club succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.

Despite a brief reprieve in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the reigning English champions’ struggles resumed with a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace and back-to-back losses to Juventus and arch-rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola’s contingency plan: Messi on loan

Amid this crisis, Guardiola is reportedly turning to his former Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, as a potential solution. According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Spaniard envisions the Argentine as a leader who can stabilize the squad and inspire performances in the second half of the season.

While City recently acquired defensive reinforcements, the 53-year-old appears content with Ilkay Gundogan filling in for Rodri. Instead, his focus has shifted to strengthening the attacking unit and bringing in a player capable of galvanizing the entire team.

Messi is currently plying his trade with Inter Miami, where he has delivered exceptional performances since joining in July 2023. In just 39 appearances, the Argentine star has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his enduring quality.

The report also adds that the Herons co-owner David Beckham is unlikely to block a loan move to Manchester City, paving the way for a possible mid-season switch. A six-month loan would not only offer Messi a new challenge but also allow Guardiola to tap into the leadership and creativity he believes his side desperately needs.

Messi has previously credited Guardiola for shaping his career, saying, “Guardiola and Ronaldinho were the two who had the biggest impact on my career. With Pep, we achieved extraordinary things.” This mutual admiration adds weight to the speculation of a reunion between the duo.

What this move could mean for City

A move for Messi would be a statement of intent and a gamble to turn City’s season around. Guardiola’s reliance on tactical discipline and creative freedom could align perfectly with Messi’s unparalleled vision and skill.

The prospect of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner gracing the Premier League would also be a dream come true for soccer fans worldwide. It would bring the Argentine closer to achieving another milestone—dominating England’s top flight—while offering City a potential lifeline in a season fraught with challenges.