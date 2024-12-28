Christian Pulisic‘s absence has dealt a blow to AC Milan as they prepare for a crucial Serie A fixture against Roma at San Siro on Sunday. While hopes were high for the American star’s return, a new injury has dashed those expectations, leaving both fans and the team anxious about his fitness.

Pulisic has been a vital player for Milan this season, contributing five goals and five assists in 14 league appearances. However, his season took a turn at the start of December when he sustained a calf injury during his side’s 2-1 loss to Atalanta. Initially, the injury was expected to sideline him through the festive period.

Just as the 26-year-old seemed on the verge of recovery, a fresh setback emerged. Head coach Paulo Fonseca confirmed during a press conference on Saturday that the winger has now suffered an ankle injury. “I expected to have Pulisic; he’s okay, he recovered from the calf problem, but he’s had an ankle issue over the last two days,” Fonseca revealed. “It came about in the recovery process, and he’s not ready to play tomorrow, not even off the bench.”

Pulisic’s unavailability comes at a challenging time for the Rossoneri, who are already grappling with multiple injuries. Key players Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, Luka Jovic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also ruled out for the Roma clash, leaving Fosneca’s squad severely depleted. Despite these challenges, Milan must push forward in Serie A, where every point is critical as the season progresses.

When will Pulisic make an injury return?

Previous reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Milan is eyeing the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Juventus on January 3 as the target date for Pulisic’s return. If the Rossoneri progress to the final on January 6 in Saudi Arabia, Pulisic could also play a role in that decisive match.

However, with this new ankle issue, his availability remains uncertain. Milan’s medical staff is reportedly taking a cautious approach to avoid exacerbating his injuries, especially with crucial fixtures on the horizon.

Pulisic’s absence is particularly felt due to his consistent performances this season. The 26-year-old USMNT star has been pivotal for the San Siro outfit, stepping up in key moments and demonstrating his ability to influence games. Fonseca will be eager to reintegrate him into the lineup as soon as he is fully fit.