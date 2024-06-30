After a difficult season at the Estadi Montjuic, Barcelona are dreaming of playing in December at the Camp Nou, which is still renovating.

Because of the substantial financial losses caused by the temporary relocation, this move is vital for the club. The club’s financial goals include bolstering profits and solidifying their standing in the European scene.

Thus, the voyage back to their legendary home field is more than simply a nostalgic one.

The relocation to Estadi Olimpic has had a noticeable impact on Barcelona’s finances. The club has faced reduced matchday revenue, which has exacerbated its existing financial woes.

Since home games account for a significant percentage of Barcelona’s yearly revenue, they have greatly felt the Camp Nou absence. It has also made it harder to pay off the club’s massive debt, which is still over $1.1 billion.

The renovations at Camp Nou, part of the larger Espai Barca project, began on June 1, 2023. This extensive project aims to modernize the stadium, improve its facilities, and make it one of the most advanced sports venues in the world.

When it reopens in December, the stadium will initially operate at two-thirds of its capacity, around 70,000 seats; before reaching its full capacity of 105,000 by the summer of 2026.

The upgrades include enhanced seating, improved accessibility, new VIP areas, and state-of-the-art technology, all designed to enhance the fan experience and increase matchday revenue.

Barcelona ask for exception to UEFA rule

Despite the planned return in December, Barcelona face a logistical challenge regarding their final home match in the 2024-25 Champions League league phase. UEFA regulations stipulate that teams cannot switch stadiums during a single stage of the competition.

This means that Barcelona would need to play their last group stage match at Estadi Olimpic; even after moving back to Camp Nou. However, the club is in talks with UEFA, Catalunya Radio say. They are hoping to secure an exemption to play this crucial match at their renovated home stadium. The match in question is scheduled for January 21-22 or January 29, 2025, depending on the competition’s scheduling.

Returning to Camp Nou is more than just a matter of tradition; it is a financial imperative. The larger capacity and enhanced facilities at the renovated stadium are expected to significantly boost matchday revenue.

Additionally, playing at Camp Nou offers a psychological advantage, providing the team with a more familiar and supportive environment. Club bosses are keen to capitalize on these benefits as soon as possible; especially given the financial strains and competitive pressures they face.

Champions League action at camp Nou only way out

Barcelona are navigating a period of instability, both on and off the pitch. Last season, the team failed to defend their La Liga title and faced an early Copa del Rey exit. Thus, for the next campaign, they see the Champions League as their hope for improving on the previous one. The club’s financial situation remains precarious, despite generating substantial revenue; highlighted by their fourth-place ranking in Deloitte’s money league with $868 million earned.

The Espai Barça project, while a significant financial outlay at approximately $1.6 billion, represents a long-term investment aimed at securing the club’s financial future. Funded by 20 investors, this project is expected to pay off in the long run through increased matchday earnings and enhanced commercial opportunities once the stadium is fully operational.

Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou coincides with the club’s 125th anniversary, symbolizing a new era for the storied institution. The partial reopening of the stadium in December will be a crucial step towards stabilizing the club’s finances and boosting morale among players and fans.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto