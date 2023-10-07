As Spotify Camp Nou undergoes renovations this season, Barcelona are playing their home games at Estadi Olimpic.

By season’s end in 2025-26, the Camp Nou construction should be finished in its entirety. Thus, the Spanish side are said to anticipate a significant increase in income from the stadium beginning in the summer of that year.

New stadium to save club from dire financial situation

After the June 2026 completion of the remodeling project at Camp Nou, Barcelona expect a revenue boost of $366 million. The Catalans are expanding the venue’s capacity, opening a new museum, and improving the quality of the products and services offered as part of the ‘Espai Barca’ initiative.

Camp Nou will be more than simply a soccer stadium thanks to the expansion project being undertaken by the upper management. Adding new VIP boxes and increasing visitors might significantly boost revenue, which would be a huge relief for the club’s financial situation.

Early Camp Nou predictions not positive

Despite their perfect record in the Olympic Stadium, the team surely can’t wait to go back to their comfort zone at their own stadium. Originally, the Spotify Camp Nou homecoming for the Blaugrana was scheduled until late in the year 2024.

However, it seems like they will be staying gone for a little longer and won’t be coming back anytime soon. Cadena SER have learned through Jaume Roures, a close confidant of Barcelona President Joan Laporta, that the Camp Nou will not be completed on schedule.

“We had to build a new stadium, not remodel the current one. It was feasible and possible to build a new stadium in a new location that would also have been cheaper than the current refurbishment.

“On the other hand, it is obvious to say that next year the Camp Nou will not be finished. This seems obvious to me. You won’t be able to play in the conditions that are being said.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire