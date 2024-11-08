Kylian Mbappe’s start to the 2024-25 season at Real Madrid has been far from smooth. While his move from Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most anticipated transfers in recent history, the French star has struggled to replicate his best form. Following back-to-back losses at Santiago Bernabeu, reports from a Spanish outlet claim that Mbappe is “not happy” with Real Madrid’s playing style and head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical decisions.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe has expressed his discomfort within the team, reportedly sharing concerns with his inner circle about the squad’s overall form and Ancelotti’s tactical approach, which he perceives as lacking flexibility and answers during matches.

Mbappé joined a Real Madrid side that had recently lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy during the 2023-24 campaign. At PSG and with the French national team, he thrived on the left wing, where his explosive pace and runs behind defenders were pivotal. In Madrid, however, he has found himself adapting to a system that doesn’t revolve around him.

The Frenchman’s frustration was palpable during the 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, where he often dropped deep from his striker position just to get on the ball. With Mbappe rarely positioned in the box, Real Madrid relied solely on Jude Bellingham for attacking penetration, which resulted in a noticeable lack of clear-cut chances.

Similarly, in El Clásico against Barcelona, Mbappe was caught offside eight times, further illustrating his struggle to adapt. The absence of retired playmaker Toni Kroos has compounded Madrid’s difficulties in building cohesive attacks, leaving the team unable to compensate for the gaps in creativity.

Mbappe in an ‘Adapt or Struggle’ situation

Ancelotti has made it clear that Vinicius Junior, the squad’s standout player, will continue to operate from the left wing—his natural position. This decision forces Mbappe to play centrally, a role that does not fully utilize his speed and dribbling ability.

In his current striker role, Mbappe has shown a tendency to drop deep to initiate attacks rather than remaining the focal point in the box. This adjustment has disrupted Real Madrid’s attacking flow and limited their ability to generate chances, contributing to a dip in productivity over the past two matches.

Meanwhile, France national team coach Didier Deschamps has opted not to call up Mbappe for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel and Italy. This break offers the forward a valuable opportunity to recalibrate his role at Real Madrid and potentially hold discussions with Ancelotti about his position in the squad. So far, however, Mbappe has yet to meet the high expectations surrounding his arrival.