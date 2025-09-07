Report: Liverpool star could join Trent Alexander-Arnold in free transfer move to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold became one of Real Madrid’s marquee signings in the 2025 summer transfer window, joining the Spanish side as his contract with Liverpool expired. Now, reports suggest another Merseyside star could follow the same path and make the move to the Bernabéu.

After being a long-term Real Madrid target, the opportunity arose when Alexander-Arnold entered the final year of his contract, with Liverpool unable to secure an extension. With the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for early June, Los Blancos accelerated the deal, paying €10 million to have the English right back available for the competition. His permanent transfer was set to be on a free, and now another Liverpool star could be lined up for a similar arrangement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have identified star center-back Ibrahima Konaté as a potential 2026 signing. The French defender is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, and with renewal talks reportedly stalled, Los Blancos are ready to pursue another free transfer move.

Liverpool has been negotiating a contract extension with Konaté alongside other key players like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alexander-Arnold during the 2024-25 season. While a verbal agreement seemed close, talks reached an impasse over the last eight months. However, Liverpool still retains the chance to finalize a renewal throughout the 2025-26 season.

No decision has been made yet by either Real Madrid or Konaté, but the Spanish club is already making strategic moves. Speaking to Telefoot, Konaté was asked whether his France teammate Kylian Mbappé was pressuring him to join Real Madrid. Laughing, he left no room for doubt: “Yes, Kylian Mbappé calls me every two hours.”

Alexander-Arnold and the influence to join Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool at age six and rose through the ranks to become one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players, helping the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Despite being named vice-captain, he chose to leave his comfort zone and move to Real Madrid.

In an interview with GQ, Alexander-Arnold explained his bold decision and reflected on the club’s stature: “It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s a challenge I welcome. The Bernabéu is a sacred place. You feel the weight of the jersey, but that’s what pushes you to give everything.”