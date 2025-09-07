Lautaro Martínez addresses Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or backing after finishing 7th

Lautaro Martínez has been one of the most consistent strikers in world soccer in recent years, but he still fell short of serious consideration for the game’s biggest individual honor. The Inter Milan forward finished seventh in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting, and later offered an honest response to Lionel Messi, who had publicly backed him to win the award.

Coming off a 2023-24 season where he starred for both Inter and Argentina — winning Serie A, the Italian Super Cup, and the Copa América — Martínez had plenty of credentials. After Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia on October 15, Messi made his case for his national team partner: “Lautaro deserves the Ballon d’Or more than anyone. He had a spectacular year, he scored in the final, he was the top scorer at Copa América.”

Despite Messi’s endorsement, Martínez ultimately placed seventh, the only Argentine to break into the top 10. Speaking with L’Équipe, the striker admitted he had expected more: “I was expecting a higher spot after finishing as top scorer and Player of the Season in Serie A, winning the Copa América with five goals — including the winning goal in the final. I respect the judges’ decision; they asked me what I thought, and I told them. That’s how I am; I’ve never been one to sit on the fence.”

When asked about Messi’s comments, Martínez struck a measured tone. “I don’t know. Individual awards are important to me. The collective always comes above the individual, but when we achieve our personal goals, it means we’re doing things right for the team,” he stated. “Our collective goals allow us to reach this place, this gala,” he added.

Martínez admitted that simply being among the 30 nominees is an achievement, but he’s still chasing the game’s most prestigious prize. “Just being among the top 30 is already a great reward, but I dream of giving my best throughout a season. I dream of winning the Ballon d’Or,” he stated.

After a trophyless campaign in which Inter fell short in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League final, the striker has once again been nominated for the 2025 edition. Whether he can break into the top 10 this time — in a list dominated by players from PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona — remains uncertain.

Lautaro and feeling ‘underrated’

Martínez has played a pivotal role in Argentina’s golden era, lifting two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup, while also becoming a talisman for Inter Milan, with two Champions League finals under his belt. Yet, he admits his reputation hasn’t always matched his achievements.

“Sometimes, yes,” Martínez said when asked if he feels undervalued. “Maybe it’s an image thing, marketing, that keeps me from being where I deserve. But I always give everything for my teammates, for my jersey. That’s what matters. I try to reach my goals so I can be at peace with myself.”

Still, the striker is proud of his career and focused on leaving the right legacy. “At 28, I’m very happy with my career. I aspire to be more recognized. But above all, I’d like to be recognized as a good and respectful person who has always conducted himself the right way.”