Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami have approached the 2026 MLS primary transfer window aggressively, landing numerous signings and committing over $40 million in investments. Now, as part of a move with one eye on the future, Lionel Messi‘s squad is reportedly set to receive another addition in the form of an 18-year-old Argentine.

With the primary transfer window closing on March 26 and Inter Miami holding an international roster slot acquired from the New England Revolution, speculation has been building over one final addition to the squad. Despite co-owner Jorge Mas being coy about any further incoming business, the Herons have been moving quietly on a young signing with around 10 days left in the window.

According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of Matías Acevedo. Reports of a potential move first surfaced in early March, but the club has now decided to push the deal through in the current window rather than waiting until the summer.

The agreement with Argentine club Racing Club will see Acevedo join on a one-year loan through December 2026, with an option to buy included in the deal. The structure mirrors the arrangement Inter Miami previously used to bring in Baltazar Rodríguez, who ultimately returned to Argentina when the purchase option was not triggered, though the Herons later pursued a permanent deal that never materialized.

Matias Acevedo of Racing.

According to the Argentine journalist, Acevedo will initially be integrated into Inter Miami II rather than going straight into first-team contention. Before making his move to the United States, the teenager will first renew his contract with Racing, with both clubs currently exchanging documents to finalize the transfer.

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Inter Miami and a move aimed at the future

Beyond recent additions such as Mateo Silvetti (19), David Ayala (23) and Rocco Ríos Novo (23), Inter Miami’s transfer activity across the last two windows has largely targeted players aged 25 and above, whether MLS-proven commodities or established names from Europe and South America. The Acevedo deal signals something different, a commitment not to the present, but to the longer-term vision of the franchise.

The 18-year-old has been operating in Racing’s reserve setup as an attacking midfielder, capable of playing across either flank and particularly effective in one-on-one situations. However, given that he has just one first-team appearance for Racing to his name, the likelihood of him breaking into Inter Miami’s senior squad and featuring alongside Messi from the outset is minimal.

With the 2026 MLS season set to be compressed by the World Cup running from June through July, fixtures across all competitions will be packed tightly with limited rest periods in between. Acevedo’s arrival will add depth to help navigate that congested schedule, while also serving as a reflection of Inter Miami’s broader ambitions as a club that is building not just for now, but for the years ahead.

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