Premier League clubs look set to miss out on another talented Brazilian goalkeeper. Therefore, he won’t be joining Ederson and Alisson in perhaps the best European soccer leagues.

After establishing himself as Athletico Paranaense‘s starting goalkeeper for the last two seasons, Bento was given his debut for Brazil last month. He started in place of the injured Alisson and Ederson against England and Spain. He held a clean sheet at Wembley before conceding thrice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His impressive performance for Paranaense earned the 24-year-old his long-awaited debut for the Seleção. His impressive record dates back to his days at their junior system, where he maintained 56 clean sheets in 157 appearances.

What’s more, in 2020-21, Bento captained the Red and Black to the Copa Sudamericana title. In 20 games this season, he has had 11 clean sheets while allowing only 10 goals.

Paranaense has Bento under contract until the end of 2026. But keeping him on board may be an uphill struggle for the Arena da Baixada outfit. In April, many European teams closely watched the shot-stopper in anticipation of a possible summer transfer, according to Globo Esporte.

Premier League sides monitoring Bento as goalkeeper option

Rumor had it last month that Bento might be on the move to one of many Premier League clubs. While Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of Chelsea, Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez have split time in goal.

In terms of rank, the former has recently surpassed the latter. It is unclear, however, if the Blues see the Serbian as a permanent fix. Also, when his loan with Real Madrid ends this summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga may be another player to go.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal is also considering Bento as a potential transfer target. The Gunners are worried that Aaron Ramsdale may quit the club before the season ends.

A permanent transfer from Brentford is in the cards for David Raya this summer since he is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper. Due to this, the Englishman may feel pressured to depart. Thus, the club from north London is already looking for his successor.

Additionally, two English clubs—Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers—are mentioned.

New Italian champions have an ace up sleeves

It would seem, however, that Inter are in a mad dash to sign him before his Premier League rivals. Among the positions for which Inter has chosen to add a new player this summer is goalkeeper.

There is no doubt that Yann Sommer is the new Serie A winners’ starting goalkeeper right now. After spending the summer at Bayern Munich, the seasoned Swiss international signed with the Nerazzurri.

On the other hand, Emil Audero serves as Sommer’s deputy. But when it comes to future starting roles, however, the Nerazzurri do not consider him a possibility.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says that Inter’s top goalkeeper target is Bento from Paranaense. According to Simone Inzaghi’s side, the 24-year-old is the best option for the goalkeeper position in the long run. Additionally, he has the attributes necessary to help a team play a possession-based type of game while the ball is in his hands.

Not to mention that Inter have a significant edge over their rivals in the Bento transfer market, as per the report. This summer, the Brazilian hopes to move to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. Last summer, when the club’s interest surfaced, he gave the transfer the go-ahead.

