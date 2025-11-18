Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT vs. Uruguay in international friendly?

The United States meets Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly, yet the conversation refuses to center on tactics, form, or lineups. It revolves instead around Christian Pulisic, who will not feature for the USMNT tonight. The announcement that Pulisic won’t feature for the United States against Uruguay raised more questions than answers, not least because the forward already returned to action for Milan earlier this month.

The match itself — USA vs. Uruguay — comes at a crucial moment for Mauricio Pochettino’s project. His side carries momentum into Tampa after a 2-1 win over Paraguay extended an encouraging run of performances against World Cup-bound opposition. The singular contest against Uruguay offers another stern test; Marcelo Bielsa’s team remains unbeaten in its last five matches and continues to look formidable even without several injured stars.

Yet even as both teams arrive with confidence, the shadow of Pulisic’s absence naturally hangs over the American camp. The forward had just made his return for Milan in a 2-2 draw against Parma on November 7, a performance that suggested he was fit enough to compete. How could a player fit enough for Serie A suddenly be unavailable for a friendly?

Why is Christian Pulisic absent?

In fact, Christian Pulisic was not called up by the USMNT staff for the November friendlies. But the simplicity of the roster decision hides a far more influential dynamic — one driven overwhelmingly by Milan’s intervention.

Weston McKennie #8 of the United States is congratulated by Christian Pulisic #10 after scoring a goal.

Italian outlet MilanNews.it reported that Milan delivered a firm ultimatum to the U.S. Soccer Federation before the squad list was finalized. As the report put it, “the club reached an agreement with the federation to keep Pulisic in Italy during the break.” In other words, the non-call-up was not born from coaching strategy, nor from Pulisic declining the invitation. It was the product of strong club pressure.

The reasoning? The Rossoneri feared a repeat of October’s events, when Pulisic returned from international duty nursing a hamstring injury sustained against Australia. That setback infuriated the club’s medical staff, who had previously warned of overload risks heading into the congested fall calendar. This time, the Italian outfit acted before the problem could repeat. Rather than risk long-haul travel, fluctuating workloads, and the possibility of reinjury, the club insisted he remain at Milanello. The U.S. camp — reluctantly, according to multiple reports — accepted the condition.

Pulisic himself later echoed the sentiment in a Paramount+ interview, saying: “I haven’t come back and played yet, so I don’t think it’s right for me to fly over there and try to get my first games back with the national team… I just want to make sure I have the time now to fully care for myself and make sure my hamstring is doing well.”

