Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT vs. Uruguay in international friendly?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of United States
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States

The United States meets Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly, yet the conversation refuses to center on tactics, form, or lineups. It revolves instead around Christian Pulisic, who will not feature for the USMNT tonight. The announcement that Pulisic won’t feature for the United States against Uruguay raised more questions than answers, not least because the forward already returned to action for Milan earlier this month.

The match itself — USA vs. Uruguay — comes at a crucial moment for Mauricio Pochettino’s project. His side carries momentum into Tampa after a 2-1 win over Paraguay extended an encouraging run of performances against World Cup-bound opposition. The singular contest against Uruguay offers another stern test; Marcelo Bielsa’s team remains unbeaten in its last five matches and continues to look formidable even without several injured stars.

Yet even as both teams arrive with confidence, the shadow of Pulisic’s absence naturally hangs over the American camp. The forward had just made his return for Milan in a 2-2 draw against Parma on November 7, a performance that suggested he was fit enough to compete. How could a player fit enough for Serie A suddenly be unavailable for a friendly?

Why is Christian Pulisic absent?

In fact, Christian Pulisic was not called up by the USMNT staff for the November friendlies. But the simplicity of the roster decision hides a far more influential dynamic — one driven overwhelmingly by Milan’s intervention.

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie #8 of the United States is congratulated by Christian Pulisic #10 after scoring a goal.

Italian outlet MilanNews.it reported that Milan delivered a firm ultimatum to the U.S. Soccer Federation before the squad list was finalized. As the report put it, “the club reached an agreement with the federation to keep Pulisic in Italy during the break.” In other words, the non-call-up was not born from coaching strategy, nor from Pulisic declining the invitation. It was the product of strong club pressure.

Advertisement

The reasoning? The Rossoneri feared a repeat of October’s events, when Pulisic returned from international duty nursing a hamstring injury sustained against Australia. That setback infuriated the club’s medical staff, who had previously warned of overload risks heading into the congested fall calendar. This time, the Italian outfit acted before the problem could repeat. Rather than risk long-haul travel, fluctuating workloads, and the possibility of reinjury, the club insisted he remain at Milanello. The U.S. camp — reluctantly, according to multiple reports — accepted the condition.

Pulisic himself later echoed the sentiment in a Paramount+ interview, saying: “I haven’t come back and played yet, so I don’t think it’s right for me to fly over there and try to get my first games back with the national team… I just want to make sure I have the time now to fully care for myself and make sure my hamstring is doing well.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a surprising Brazilian icon ahead January transfer market

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a surprising Brazilian icon ahead January transfer market

Despite their strong start to the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have recently been dealing with some defensive issues. To reinforce Christian Pulisic's position, they are reportedly pursuing a surprising Brazilian icon ahead of the January transfer market.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly slowing his AC Milan contract renewal for a clear and surprising reason

Christian Pulisic is reportedly slowing his AC Milan contract renewal for a clear and surprising reason

Christian Pulisic has managed to remain one of AC Milan's best players since his arrival, even surpassing Rafael Leao. With his impressive performances, the Italian side is reportedly decided to renew his contract beyond 2027, but seems to be delayed for a compelling reason.

Christian Pulisic to follow Lionel Messi’s path? UMSNT star makes shock MLS admission, two years after Landon Donovan’s bold plea to overlook Milan

Christian Pulisic to follow Lionel Messi’s path? UMSNT star makes shock MLS admission, two years after Landon Donovan’s bold plea to overlook Milan

Christian Pulisic is 27, thriving in the red and black of Milan, yet the whispers around him grow louder: could he one day follow Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer?

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama play against El Salvador in a crucial Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo