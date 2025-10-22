Trending topics:
Serie A
La Liga pulls plug on Barcelona’s U.S. game: Will Serie A follow suit with Christian Pulisic’s Milan clash against Como in Australia?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic and Lamine Yamal.
© Maurizio Lagana/David Ramos/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Lamine Yamal.

Some saw it as a celebration of global soccer — Barcelona in Miami, the United States embracing La Liga. But instead, it has become the latest reminder of how the sport’s growing commercial ambitions can clash with its roots. As Christian Pulisic’s Milan prepares for its own potential overseas fixture, questions now swirl around whether Italy’s Serie A might be next to face the same storm that forced Spain to back down.

La Liga’s decision to cancel the Barcelona vs. Villarreal match scheduled for December in Miami sent shockwaves through the soccer world. The game, set for Hard Rock Stadium, would have been the first-ever competitive European league fixture played outside the continent, a milestone moment in the global expansion of Spanish soccer.

But by Tuesday night, that dream was over. La Liga cited “the uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks” as the reason behind the sudden cancellation. Its U.S.-based partner, Relevent Sports, admitted defeat as well, saying there was “insufficient time to execute an event of this scale properly” and that “it would be irresponsible to begin selling tickets without a confirmed match in place.”

Behind those diplomatic words, however, was chaos. Real Madrid led a fierce protest against the idea, calling it an “adulteration of the competition.” Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added bluntly: “They put it in because it’s in their interest… it adulterates the competition, plus it doesn’t comply with the players’ agreement.”

Across stadiums in Spain, fans and players joined in rebellion. Supporters unveiled banners declaring “Our League, Our Home,” while teams stood motionless for 15 seconds at kick-off in silent protest. Even Villarreal, which was supposed to be the designated home team in Miami, expressed frustration, noting that the match would have felt like a de facto home game for Barcelona.

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal join silent kick-off stand La Liga tries to mute: Reason for players’ protest revealed

see also

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal join silent kick-off stand La Liga tries to mute: Reason for players’ protest revealed

What about Serie A?

While Spain’s domestic crisis was unfolding, eyes turned toward Italy — and toward Christian Pulisic and AC Milan. The Rossoneri are slated to play a Serie A match against Como at Perth’s Optus Stadium in February 2026, a proposal that immediately sparked its own wave of controversy.

christian-pulisic-ac-milan-lecce

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan playing at the Coppa Italia.

The match, backed by Serie A’s CEO Luigi De Siervo, has already been sanctioned by UEFA, though not without hesitation. According to the governing body, the move was “exceptional” and should not be seen as precedent-setting. The reason behind the relocation is practical: San Siro will be closed for the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina between February 6 and 22.

Still, critics view it as a worrying step toward commercial overreach. Adrien Rabiot reportedly called the idea “absurd,” and his France teammate and Milan captain Mike Maignan agreed; while Italian fans have begun displaying anti-globalization banners during league matches.

The Western Australian government, however, remains bullish. Deputy Premier and Sports Minister Rita Saffioti insists that Serie A had promised not to follow La Liga’s footsteps. “We’ve had some very supportive comments overnight from the Italian league, so we’re very confident.” She added that local authorities were simply waiting for “final sign-off from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.”

