Champions Cup
Lionel Messi sets new record in match against Sporting KC for Champions Cup

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Messi's goal highlights Inter Miami's strong start to the new season.
Messi's goal highlights Inter Miami's strong start to the new season.

Lionel Messi scored the winning goal in Inter Miami‘s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round One. The Argentine superstar, despite playing in frigid conditions, needed only 56 minutes to open his goal account for the new season, showcasing his remarkable ability to perform at a high level, even under challenging circumstances.

His goal, a superb individual effort, provides a valuable advantage for Inter Miami heading into the second leg.

Messi’s goal was a masterful display of skill and precision. After receiving a pass from Sergio Busquets, he controlled the ball with his chest before expertly finding space and unleashing a powerful, precise shot.

Manager Javier Mascherano described the goal as “fantastic,” highlighting the continued quality and impact of Messi’s play. The goal also extended Messi’s remarkable streak of scoring at least one goal every year since his professional debut in 2004, a testament to his sustained excellence.

Kylian Mbappé matches Lionel Messi’s record against Manchester City in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé matches Lionel Messi’s record against Manchester City in Champions League

Messi’s goal against Sporting Kansas City added to his already legendary goal-scoring record. With this goal, he continued his remarkable streak of scoring every year since his professional debut. His career totals now stand at 851 goals and 379 assists in 1084 matches.

He also holds the record for most goals in a calendar year, scoring 91 goals in 2012. This consistent, prolific goal-scoring record further underscores his remarkable talent and sustained success at the highest levels of the game.

