Manchester City exodus? Pep Guardiola reportedly set to offload 8 Champions League winners

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City‘s 2024-25 season has been far from expectations, plagued by injuries and underperforming players. As the team’s chances for silverware diminish, reports suggest that Pep Guardiola is preparing for a major overhaul, potentially offloading up to eight players from the squad that won the UEFA Champions League.

After a disappointing 5-match losing streak in the Premier League, City’s hopes of defending the title were dashed. The Champions League, once seen as a backup target, also slipped away following a heavy 6-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid. With Guardiola facing the prospect of finishing the season without either of his major objectives, changes are reportedly already underway for the next campaign.

According to English outlet The Mirror, Manchester City are reportedly open to offers for several key players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Ederson.

All eight were part of the squad that triumphed in the 2022-23 Champions League final against Inter Milan. However, many have struggled to maintain their peak form this season, with Guardiola aiming to rejuvenate the squad. The youngest among them, Grealish, is 29, which signals a potential shift in the club’s long-term strategy.

Addressing the team’s injury crisis, Guardiola gave a straight answer looking forward to next season. “The reality is that for the future, if we want to be competing again, we have to be with players fit and available. It can happen sometimes to have injuries, but already it’s many times it’s happened,” he said in the press conference prior to the Liverpool game.

The case for each player

Several of these players, all of whom are in or nearing their 30s, have shown signs of decline, with fitness issues and inconsistency affecting their performances.

  • Kyle Walker: A regular starter for much of the season, Walker’s loan move to AC Milan in the January transfer window signals the end of his time at City. His desire for a move away has likely accelerated his exit.
  • Ederson: The Brazilian goalkeeper has been involved in several costly mistakes this season, conceding 41 goals in 26 appearances. With his value diminishing and interest from Saudi Arabia, City may look to cash in on him.
  • John Stones: A crucial figure under Guardiola, Stones has struggled with injuries this season, missing over 10 matches. Given his ongoing fitness concerns, City could opt to move on from the injury-prone defender.
  • Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan: Both veteran players have passed their prime, and suffered from injuries during the season. With their contracts expiring at the end of the season, City may part ways with them unless they accept a reduced salary.
  • Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, and Mateo Kovacic: As players approaching or already over 30, all three have seen their performances drop. Despite this, they still possess significant market value, making them potential assets for transfer.
