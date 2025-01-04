Bayern Munich have long been synonymous with Bundesliga dominance, but last season saw a seismic shift as Bayer Leverkusen claimed the league title. Now, a Bayern legend has weighed in on Harry Kane’s so-called “trophy curse,” humorously noting, “He joins Bayern in his first year, and Leverkusen wins!”

Harry Kane, one of the most prolific goal scorers in world football, earned a reputation as a Premier League icon during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. Despite winning three Golden Boots and the PFA Player of the Year award in 2016-17, major silverware consistently eluded him in North London.

In the summer of 2023, Bayern Munich splashed $125 million to sign Kane as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. While the English forward delivered an exceptional debut season with 44 goals in 45 matches, his arrival coincided with a rare trophyless campaign for Bayern. Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen claimed the Bundesliga title, ending Bayern’s streak of 11 consecutive league triumphs.

Reflecting on Kane’s debut season, club legend Javi Martinez expressed hope that the striker’s fortunes would soon change. “The Bundesliga still has to be fought for. Obviously, they are the big favorites. Hopefully, that will be the case, and Harry Kane can finally win the title that has eluded him. It’s incredible. After 11 consecutive Bundesligas, he joins Bayern in his first year… and Leverkusen wins! We’re all hoping he can get his first title and break that curse,” he said to Marca.

The Spanish midfielder, a cornerstone of Bayern’s golden era from 2012 to 2021, won 23 trophies with the club, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Now, Martinez is optimistic that Kane’s second season in Munich will be more fruitful.

2024-25: A golden opportunity for Kane to end the curse

Despite his remarkable goal tally last season, Kane’s first year in Munich fell short of expectations in terms of trophies. Bayern suffered a string of setbacks: a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Supercup, a shock DFB Pokal exit at the hands of third-division Saarbrucken, a Champions League semifinal defeat to Real Madrid, and a third-place finish in the Bundesliga behind Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

However, the 2024-25 season presents a fresh opportunity for Kane to reverse his fortunes. Under new coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern have rebuilt with a clear vision, currently leading the Bundesliga as the league’s most prolific scorers and least conceding defense. While the team was eliminated from this year’s DFB Pokal after a narrow loss to Leverkusen, Bayern remain strong contenders for domestic and European glory.