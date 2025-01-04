As uncertainty clouds Marcus Rashford’s career at Manchester United, the English forward is exploring potential destinations to reignite his form. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favor under new head coach Ruben Amorim, sparking speculation about his future. Recent reports suggest that Manchester United has offered Rashford to AC Milan on a loan deal with an option to buy, marking a pivotal moment in the forward’s career.

After being sidelined by Amorim, Rashford has not featured in Manchester United’s last five matches. Despite being named on the bench during United’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle, the forward remained unused, raising questions about his role at the club.

The Portuguese’s decision to omit Rashford followed a lackluster performance in the Manchester derby, further highlighting the player’s declining importance at Old Trafford. Amid this backdrop, United is reportedly willing to part ways with Rashford, citing a desire to comply with profit and sustainability regulations.

Despite lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League, with reported contracts exceeding €350,000 per week, the English tar has made it clear he prioritizes competitive play over financial gains. He aims to stay in leagues that challenge his abilities and keep him in contention for a spot in England’s national team, now managed by Thomas Tuchel.

“Rashford’s ambitions are clear,” Daily Mail says. He seeks a club that aligns with his long-term career goals, and his representatives are meticulously evaluating offers to ensure they meet these criteria.

AC Milan: Potential destination

As a result, now Manchester United has reportedly engaged Milan in talks to facilitate a loan deal for Rashford, which includes an option to buy. The Rossoneri have been struggling with injuries to key attackers like Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, and Rashford could add much-needed depth to their frontline.

United has offered to cover part of Rashford’s hefty salary (approximately €18 million annually) to make the deal more attractive, according to journalist Relevo’s Matteo Moretto. However, the Rossoneri are yet to make a decisive move. The report adds that Milan’s sporting directors are also considering other options, including PSG’s Kolo Muani, leaving Rashford’s transfer in limbo.

Challenges in Milan’s new system

While the Englishman’s speed and finishing ability make him an appealing option, questions remain about how well he would fit into Milan coach Sergio Conceicao’s tactical system. Conceicao reportedly prefers a striker with a strong box presence to complement Alvaro Morata, who tends to drop deep to facilitate build-up play.

Rashford, known more for his dynamic runs and wide play, might not fulfill that specific requirement. As such, the Serie A giant may hesitate to proceed with the deal unless they see clear tactical advantages.