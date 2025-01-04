Lionel Messi has won numerous accolades throughout his illustrious soccer career, from dominating the pitch to elevating Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. However, his latest honor transcends the world of sports. The Argentine icon will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, awarded by President Joe Biden.

This recognition highlights Messi’s impact beyond soccer. According to the White House, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is bestowed upon individuals who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.”

The White House highlighted Messi’s contributions through his foundation and work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” stated the White House website.

Messi will be honored alongside other influential figures, including NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, during this year’s ceremony. Both athletes are celebrated not only for their achievements in sports but also for their philanthropic work and positive societal impact.

Messi makes history as the second soccer player to receive the honor

Messi becomes only the second soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, following USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, who earned the honor in 2022. Additionally, he is the first male soccer player and the first Argentine to be awarded this prestigious accolade.

The ceremony will carry added significance, as it will be President Biden’s final act in office before concluding his term. Reflecting on the honorees, Biden remarked: “These nineteen individuals have made the United States a better place and inspired the world with their leadership.”

Messi’s legacy, already cemented as one of the greatest, most-winning athletes in history, continues to expand beyond soccer and sports scenario, bridging cultures and inspiring people worldwide.