Serie A
Reason why Christian Pulisic still hasn’t signed new Milan deal finally revealed: What’s next for USMNT ace after his Serie A rise?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A match between US Lecce and AC Milan at Stadio Via del Mare on August 29, 2025 in Lecce, Italy.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A match between US Lecce and AC Milan at Stadio Via del Mare on August 29, 2025 in Lecce, Italy.

Christian Pulisic has become the heartbeat of Milan’s attack, and the club knows it. Since his arrival at San Siro, the American winger has transformed into one of Serie A’s most decisive players, carving out a place not just in Milan’s lineup but also in Italian soccer history. His performances have been relentless, his influence undeniable, and his popularity ever-growing. Yet, despite his heroics, whispers have emerged regarding his long-term future, and Milan’s handling of his contract situation remains a mystery. A previous agreement was close, but the fact that it was never signed still lingers as an unanswered question.

For the Rossoneri, who are desperate to safeguard their star’s future, the road ahead seems clear: eventually, they must find a way to extend Pulisic’s deal. But for now, the process has been slower than many expected.

At present, the American is contracted to Milan until 2027, with the option to extend by a further year until 2028. In the club’s view, the matter isn’t urgent, as they already consider his stay secure through 2028. But that hasn’t stopped speculation, particularly given his sparkling form that could easily draw interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Transfer market expert Matteo Moretto explained the current landscape in an update on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel: “Pulisic’s contract expires in 2027, but Milan have the option to extend it until 2028.

“However, in the Rossoneri’s mind, the contract expires in 2028. The parties had reached a basic agreement in February regarding an extension with adjustments, but no signatures were reached.” This revelation raises the question: why did the signatures never come?

Why the agreement was never signed

Earlier in 2025, a verbal agreement had been reached between the two sides for an extension until 2028 plus one more year, with his salary climbing towards $5.8 million annually. Yet, when it came time to finalize, the talks hit a pause. According to reports, Pulisic and his representatives wanted to wait.

They sought clarity on the club’s sporting project, especially following Massimiliano Allegri’s return as coach, and wanted assurances regarding Milan’s ambitions on the transfer market. The winger wanted guarantees that the club’s long-term vision matched his own ambitions. As Moretto summarized: “At a certain point, for reasons of sporting guarantees, the boy decided to take his time. There is certainly a desire to discuss it again.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

What’s next for Milan and Pulisic?

For now, the club is not reportedly panicking. Both sides remain committed, and there is confidence that a new deal will eventually be sealed. But the fact that an agreement once existed, yet went unsigned, serves as a reminder that soccer contracts are rarely straightforward.

As things stand, the club’s patience seems justified, given their contractual safety net until 2028. Yet with each dazzling performance, the pressure grows to reward Pulisic with the long-term commitment and financial recognition he has clearly earned. And for the fans at San Siro, one thing is certain: letting Christian Pulisic slip away is not an option.

