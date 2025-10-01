Trending topics:
How to watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Argentina U20 vs Australia U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 1, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO and FS2
Match Overview

Argentina kicked off their U20 World Cup campaign with a gritty 3-1 victory over Cuba, showing resilience after going down a man early but still finding a way to secure the win. That result gives them momentum heading into their second group-stage matchup against Australia.

The Australians showed promise in a tight 1-0 defeat to Italy. With Argentina seen as the clear favorite, Australia will look to disrupt the rhythm, press forward, and keep their chances of advancing alive. Don’t miss this clash—it promises intensity and plenty of storylines as both sides fight for position in the group.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
