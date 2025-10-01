Lamine Yamal handed major boost as key Barcelona teammate returns for PSG clash in Champions League

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage. Ahead of the game, Lamine Yamal and the Blaugrana received a major boost with the return of a key teammate from injury.

Barcelona have been hit with several injury concerns before facing PSG, with Joan García, Gavi, Fermín López, and star winger Raphinha all sidelined for the crucial matchup. But the good news for Hansi Flick’s side is that another important player has been cleared to return and will be available at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc.

Alejandro Balde has been named to the squad after spending several weeks out through injury. The left back had already rejoined full training but was held out of the Real Sociedad game as a precaution. Now, he is expected to be in contention for minutes against the French champions.

Balde had started Barcelona’s first three La Liga matches before sustaining a hamstring injury in training, which forced him to miss the entire month of September. Given his history with muscle issues, the coaching staff took a cautious approach, opting to give him extra time to recover fully and avoid a potential setback.

Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona.

For the PSG match, Flick has chosen Gerard Martin to start at left back, with the young defender impressing after overcoming registration hurdles earlier this season. Balde, meanwhile, will be waiting for his opportunity to make his return off the bench.

Yamal against a younger player in the UCL

Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise has captured global attention, with the teenager constantly rewriting records since bursting onto the scene. Now in his third season since making his professional debut, the Barcelona winger has established himself as one of the game’s brightest young stars at just 18 years old. But this week, he won’t be the youngest player on the pitch.

Yamal will line up against Ibrahim Mbaye, who is just 17 years and 250 days old. It marks the first time the Spanish prodigy will face a younger opponent in a Champions League match.