Bayern Munich are navigating a new era under coach Vincent Kompany, who has impressively built a competitive squad in his first season. While Bayern reaffirmed their Bundesliga dominance with a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim on Saturday, they were dealt an unexpected blow with the injury of Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who has been at the center of speculation about his future at the club.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Davies has been a vital presence on Bayern’s left flank, contributing to the club’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga (10 wins, 3 draws). While Bayern’s executives have been in talks to secure a contract extension, interest from several top European clubs has complicated negotiations.

Amidst Bayern’s strong form, the injury to Davies comes as a significant setback. On Sunday, the club released an official statement regarding the fitness of Davies and teammate Kingsley Coman: “Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman have both suffered torn muscle fibres against 1. FC Heidenheim yesterday. Both players will be sidelined for the time being,” wrote the club on X (formerly Twitter).

Coman had to be substituted in the 71st minute of the match for Michael Olise, but it was Davies’ injury that caught many by surprise. The Canadian completed the full 90 minutes without showing any immediate signs of distress.

Davies has featured in 20 of Bayern Munich’s 21 matches across all competitions this season, with only one appearance as an unused substitute (against Freiburg on Matchday 2). While the full extent of his injury remains unclear, his role as a key defensive asset on the left flank means his absence will be felt. Bayern will return to action on Tuesday with an away match in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk, on the team’s way to qualify for the round of 16.

Big European clubs interested in Davies

If Bayern and Davies fail to reach an agreement on a new deal, the player will be available to negotiate with other clubs on a pre-contract agreement starting in January. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are the primary clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Barca are reportedly keen on signing Davies, despite their ongoing financial difficulties. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan club would be eager to land the Canadian on a free transfer, but his relationship with coach Hansi Flick could play a crucial role in the decision. However, for Davies to join Barca, he may have to take a significant pay cut, which could prove to be a major obstacle.

Real Madrid have also been linked to Davies, with rumors suggesting that a deal is already in place for him to join the Spanish giants once his Bayern contract expires. However, Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, dismissed these claims. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Huoseh clarified: “Done deal with Real Madrid? This is NOT true. While the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. A new deal with FC Bayern is also a possibility. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United, under new manager Ruben Amorim, are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation. With several injuries in their left-back position, Davies could prove to be an ideal addition to the squad, particularly if United’s financial constraints limit their spending. Amorim’s tactical setup could benefit from Davies’ versatility and experience.

Despite the growing interest from several top clubs, Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund remains hopeful about reaching a new agreement with the player. “We are feeling positive, generally speaking,” Freund said to Romano. “There’s still nothing decided, and we have no plans to finalize or sign anything before Christmas with any club.”