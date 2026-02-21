Harry Kane contract obstacle that could end Barcelona’s chances, revealed by Bayern Munich executive

This was a busy week for Harry Kane’s camp after he was linked to Barcelona following comments made by presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana. He said that if he wins the elections on March 15, the striker will be his priority.

It would be fantastic for the Spanish club to have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha alongside the striker. However, the move won’t be easy because of a deadline that works against Barcelona’s chances of signing the Englishman.

Kane had a contract provision that would have made it possible to sign him without negotiations with Bayern Munich if he had chosen to trigger it. Honorary president Uli Hoeness explained the situation in an interview with Bild: “As his release clause for the summer 2026 expired and he has a contract running until 2027, we have no pressure anymore.”

BayernMunich’s intention with Kane

The striker has been spectacular since Bayern Munich paid Tottenham around $100 million in 2023. Leaving his long-time club for a different league like the Bundesliga could have required an adjustment period, which did not happen for him.

Kane has been a great purchase for Bayern Munich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

His numbers speak for themselves: he has more goals than matches, with 132 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions, a tally that helped him claim the European Golden Shoe.

A contract renewal is still a possible outcome even if his current deal runs until 2027. Hoeness summed up the club’s stance: “Of course we want to keep him. We are lucky to have him.”

Kane’s season for Bayern Munich

The goals keep coming. Kane’s numbers this season are extraordinary even by his standards. In 23 Bundesliga matches he has scored 28 goals, helping his team lead the standings by an eight-point margin. He has been equally lethal in Europe, with 8 goals in 8 Champions League matches, and totals of 43 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.