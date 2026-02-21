Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Harry Kane contract obstacle that could end Barcelona’s chances, revealed by Bayern Munich executive

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Kane has been linked to Barcelona
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesKane has been linked to Barcelona

This was a busy week for Harry Kane’s camp after he was linked to Barcelona following comments made by presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana. He said that if he wins the elections on March 15, the striker will be his priority.

It would be fantastic for the Spanish club to have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha alongside the striker. However, the move won’t be easy because of a deadline that works against Barcelona’s chances of signing the Englishman.

Kane had a contract provision that would have made it possible to sign him without negotiations with Bayern Munich if he had chosen to trigger it. Honorary president Uli Hoeness explained the situation in an interview with Bild: “As his release clause for the summer 2026 expired and he has a contract running until 2027, we have no pressure anymore.”

BayernMunich’s intention with Kane

The striker has been spectacular since Bayern Munich paid Tottenham around $100 million in 2023. Leaving his long-time club for a different league like the Bundesliga could have required an adjustment period, which did not happen for him.

Kane has been a great purchase for Bayern Munich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Kane has been a great purchase for Bayern Munich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

His numbers speak for themselves: he has more goals than matches, with 132 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions, a tally that helped him claim the European Golden Shoe.

Advertisement
Messi, Neymar, Suarez’s Barcelona goalscoring record threatened by Bayern Munich trio Kane, Olise, Diaz

see also

Messi, Neymar, Suarez’s Barcelona goalscoring record threatened by Bayern Munich trio Kane, Olise, Diaz

A contract renewal is still a possible outcome even if his current deal runs until 2027. Hoeness summed up the club’s stance: Of course we want to keep him. We are lucky to have him.”

Kane’s season for Bayern Munich

The goals keep coming. Kane’s numbers this season are extraordinary even by his standards. In 23 Bundesliga matches he has scored 28 goals, helping his team lead the standings by an eight-point margin. He has been equally lethal in Europe, with 8 goals in 8 Champions League matches, and totals of 43 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

With Carlos Casemiro's departure at the end of the season already announced, Manchester United have been urgently looking to strengthen their midfield. While several names from the Premier League are being mentioned, Bruno Fernandes' team is reportedly targeting a Bundesliga star.

Liverpool reportedly identify the ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah replacement in a €100 million Bundesliga star winger

Liverpool reportedly identify the ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah replacement in a €100 million Bundesliga star winger

While Mohamed Salah has regained his place in Liverpool’s starting lineup, he is still pointing toward a departure in the summer of 2026. In light of this, the Reds have reportedly identified the ideal replacement for the Egyptian in a Bundesliga star valued at €100 million.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce battle for Bundesliga star as Manchester United reportedly join race to sign him

Amid their major defensive issues, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have decided to target a Bundesliga star. However, Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for his signature, complicating a potential move to the Spanish side.

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

LAFC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2026 MLS (1-0)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trail 1-0 to Los Angeles FC in the 2026 Major League Soccer season opener. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo