Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been in the spotlight recently, not just for his struggles to find the right role in the team but also due to his absence from the France national team during the last two international breaks. Amid growing speculation about his mental health, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti offered a reassuring update on Mbappe ahead of the upcoming game against Leganes.

France national team Didier Deschamps’ statement on Mbappe shaken the fans, admitting that the player “is going through a complicated situation“. “Whether it is going as far as depression I don’t know, but it is a psychological state that is fragile. It is the head that commands the legs,” the coach said during an interview with Telefoot.

These remarks sparked widespread media coverage in Spain, prompting questions for Ancelotti during his pre-match press conference. The Italian coach was quick to defend his player, dismissing any concerns about Mbappe’s mental health: “That’s quite a question. I don’t feel like that’s the case because I see him happy, calm, and grateful to be here. From what I’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to have any issues. Speculating about these kinds of topics is highly inappropriate.”

Ancelotti also praised Mbappe’s efforts during the international break, emphasizing his readiness for the upcoming match: “Kylian Mbappe trained well during the break and improved his condition. He will show his qualities tomorrow… He has worked with the others; we have focused on defense, with Raul Asencio, Mendy, testing right-backs… I’m not going to teach him how to play as a forward—he could teach me. Does Mbappe need defensive work? I don’t think so.”

Mbappe’s start of season with Los Blancos wasn’t the desired one, but Deschamps statement did nothing but add more fuel to the fire. Ancelotti giving this reinforcing message to his star will be key, not only for Sunday game, but for the rest of the season. In 16 appearances for Real Madrid, Mbappe has scored eight goals and provided two assists, respectable stats but below the level expected of the French superstar.

Ancelotti addressed Mbappe-Vinicius positional dilemma

One of Ancelotti’s tactical challenges this season has been managing the positional overlap between Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Both players thrive on the left wing, where they can cut inside and leverage their exceptional dribbling skills. However, Ancelotti has opted to keep Vinicius in his preferred position while deploying Mbappe as a central striker, a role that the Frenchman appears less comfortable with.

Speaking on the issue, Ancelotti clarified that his tactical system allows both players the freedom to adapt based on the flow of the game. “I don’t think Kylian has ever asked me for a specific position on the field. Everyone wants to be in the starting lineup… but he and Vinicius don’t have a fixed position on the field. It all depends on the match,” he stated.