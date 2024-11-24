After the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy briefly joined Manchester United as an interim coach before stepping aside when Ruben Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon. Now, Van Nistelrooy is reportedly in line to replace a Premier League manager who lasted just five months in the role.

With less than half of the 2024-25 Premier League season completed, Leicester City have parted ways with Steve Cooper. “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect,” the club announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph and journalist Rudy Galetti, Van Nistelrooy has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge at Leicester: “Leicester have approached Ruud van Nistelrooy to explore the negotiation margins to replace Steve Cooper on their bench,” Galetti shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Leicester City, one of the Premier League’s newly promoted teams, were already dealing with upheaval before the season began, as Chelsea unexpectedly signed their then-manager Enzo Maresca. Cooper, who had prior Premier League experience with Nottingham Forest, was tasked with stabilizing the club and moving it forward. However, a poor run of form—one draw and four losses in their last five matches, including a defeat to Van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United—led the Foxes’ board to take decisive action.

Currently seeking a coaching position in one of Europe’s top leagues, Van Nistelrooy is seen as the ideal candidate to turn Leicester’s fortunes around. After 12 matches, the Foxes sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone. Under Cooper, Leicester managed only two wins, alongside four draws and six losses.

Other candidates in the running

While Van Nistelrooy is Leicester’s primary target, other notable names have been linked to the vacancy. As The Telegraph reports, former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter and ex-Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes are also realistic contenders.

Leicester’s precarious position is compounded by financial uncertainties. Earlier in the season, the club’s efforts to hire Potter were hindered by concerns over a potential points deduction due to a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). These off-field challenges add another layer of complexity to finding the right managerial fit.