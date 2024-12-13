Real Madrid fans have been on edge since Kylian Mbappe was forced off during Tuesday’s Champions League win against Atalanta, nursing what appeared to be a serious hamstring issue. With the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar looming, speculation has swirled around whether the French forward will make the trip. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, however, has offered some clarity on the matter—albeit with an air of mystery.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano, Ancelotti confirmed that Mbappe’s injury is not as severe as initially feared. While the Frenchman will not feature in Saturday’s match, the door remains open for his participation in the highly anticipated final.

“Kylian’s thing is not serious. He will not be there tomorrow, but he will travel to Qatar, and there we will evaluate the risk,“ the Italian revealed, offering hope that the star striker could still play a part in the tournament.

The Italian manager also shared positive news about another key player. Eduardo Camavinga, sidelined recently due to injury, has recovered and will return to action against Rayo, bolstering Los Blancos’ midfield depth ahead of a crucial period.

Navigating packed schedule

Mbappe’s injury marks his second muscular issue of the season, a surprising turn for a player typically known for his durability. With Real Madrid navigating a congested calendar, questions have arisen about whether the relentless schedule has taken its toll on the 25-year-old.

Addressing these concerns, Ancelotti noted the challenges of managing players’ workloads but maintained that Mbappe has been given adequate rest. “In the last few breaks, he has been here, resting, working… we don’t know [why the injury occurred]. Fortunately, he will only be out for a short period and will not lose the momentum he has achieved recently.”

Impact of Mbappe’s absence

Despite the injury scare, Real Madrid has been riding high on the synergy between Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham, a trio that has become the backbone of their attack. This chemistry has significantly contributed to the team’s success in recent weeks. However, Mbappe’s absence during the remainder of the Atalanta match revealed the depth challenges Ancelotti faces.

Rodrygo Goes, who replaced the France captain on the night, struggled to replicate his teammate’s impact. While the Brazilian is a talented player, Ancelotti has hinted that he may find himself on the bench when the team is at full strength.