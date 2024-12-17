Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid has been named FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player for 2024, a victory that comes amidst controversy and a sparsely attended ceremony in Doha. The award, originally slated for a January announcement, was presented unexpectedly today, fueling speculation about the timing and the overall atmosphere.

The ceremony, characterized by a predominantly local audience of Qatari citizens and FIFA officials, lacked significant representation from the winning clubs and players. The abrupt change in date prevented many from attending due to ongoing league commitments and training schedules.

The only notable exception was Real Madrid, whose presence was explained by their upcoming participation in the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca in Doha.

Vinícius Júnior’s win marks his first-ever The Best award. This victory arrives in the aftermath of the highly debated Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Rodri’s win sparked considerable debate and criticism, especially concerning the perceived slight to Vinícius Júnior.

This win, therefore, feels like a validation by FIFA. This comes after the intense public support shown for Vinícius by Real Madrid and the Brazilian Football Federation against accusations of prejudice and unfair treatment, which had been levelled against the player and heavily debated in the media.

Vinicius Júnior’s achievement is well-deserved, as his 2024 season showcased remarkable prowess. He was instrumental in Real Madrid’s success, winning La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Supercup.

Other award winners

In addition to Vinícius Júnior’s win, other notable award recipients include:

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) – securing his third The Best award after his World Cup and Copa América victories. Best Coach: Carlo Ancelotti – adding a FIFA The Best award to his Ballon d’Or Best Coach award.

FIFA’s World XI

The FIFA World XI, chosen through votes cast by the global public, players, and coaches, was revealed as: