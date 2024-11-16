As the January transfer window approaches, Real Madrid faces an unprecedented defensive crisis. With their backline ravaged by injuries, the club is exploring its options for reinforcements. Among the rumors swirling around Madrid, one name has emerged from an unexpected corner—a former Atletico Madrid star who might be open to a surprising reunion with the city’s white half.

Real Madrid’s injury woes have reached a critical point this season. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, two pivotal defenders, are out for the rest of the campaign after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Carvajal’s misfortune came during a 2-0 victory over Villarreal, while Militao was sidelined in a recent 4-0 win against Osasuna.

Adding to the turmoil, David Alaba is still in recovery, though he is expected to return in December. Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez faces a three-week spell on the sidelines with a muscular problem. With their defensive depth depleted, academy players like Raul Asencio are being considered for critical roles alongside Antonio Rudiger until Alaba’s return. However, the situation demands more than temporary solutions. Real Madrid, renowned for its proactive approach, is actively exploring the transfer market for reliable defensive reinforcements.

Familiar name enters conversation

Amid the speculation, Mario Hermoso, currently playing for Roma, has emerged as a surprising candidate for Real Madrid’s January shopping list. While Hermoso spent five seasons at Atletico Madrid, where he became a key figure in Diego Simeone’s defense, his ties to Los Blancos go further back—he is a product of Real Madrid’s youth system, though he never made a senior appearance for the club.

Now 29, Hermoso joined Roma in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Atletico. His current contract with the Italian club extends until 2027. Despite his relatively short stint in Italy, his familiarity with La Liga and versatility in defense make him an intriguing option for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

In an interview with Diario AS, the player addressed the rumors, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of a move to his former club. “Yes, yes. I have read it. Many friends have passed it on to me. It has happened in several transfer markets. Whenever you are associated with great teams, it is an honor. I was in their youth team, and I am grateful for everything they contributed to my training.”

Hermoso’s comments further fueled speculation about a potential move, especially given his appreciation for La Liga. “I am 29 years old. Most of my career has been in Spain. I like La Liga football, and being in your country makes everything easier. I can’t close the door on returning to Spain.”

Roma’s turbulent season: Key factor?

Roma’s current struggles could also play a role in Hermoso’s decision. The Italian club has already sacked two managers this season, with Claudio Ranieri stepping in as the latest appointment. Hermoso, despite his pedigree, has not been consistently utilized at Roma. This situation could make a January exit more feasible, especially if Real Madrid comes knocking.

The 29-year-old story also highlights a recurring theme in Los Blancos’ strategy. The club has often opted to sell its academy products rather than promote them to the first team, relying instead on buyback clauses or reintegration at a later stage. Reflecting on his own journey, the centre-back expressed gratitude for his time in the club’s youth system.

“It happened to me. I couldn’t have continuity in the [Real Madrid] first team, but that allowed me to go to Espanyol, and I am very proud of my time in Barcelona. I gave everything I had, and they gave me everything. I will always have spectacular memories and have felt very loved”, he added.