Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine on the biggest stages of international soccer. Following a spectacular performance against Poland in the UEFA Nations League, Ronaldo broke yet another record from former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos. After the match, the Portugal legend opened up about his thoughts on retirement.

The 38-year-old forward put on a masterclass at Estádio do Dragão, securing a 5-1 victory for Portugal. Ronaldo converted a penalty with a calm Panenka to double Portugal’s lead and capped the night with a breathtaking bicycle kick in the 87th minute, leaving fans in awe. Despite the memorable performance, the Al Nassr striker was candid about his future in the sport.

“I just want to enjoy. Plan for the retirement… if it has to happen, in one or two years… I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon… I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don’t feel motivated, I will retire,” Ronaldo said after the game.

Ronaldo also reflected on his staggering goal tally, which now stands at 910 in his career. However, he dismissed speculation about reaching 1,000 goals: “I don’t even think about this 1000 career goals record, to be fair. Of course you always want to make history, but I don’t focus on that record now”.

With the victory over Poland, Ronaldo claimed another historic milestone—becoming the player with the most international wins in soccer history, reaching 132 victories and overtaking Sergio Ramos’ previous record with the Spain national team. This achievement further solidifies his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

Coach Martinez amazed with Ronaldo

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, who took over earlier this year, has placed his trust in Ronaldo despite criticism that the team needed to usher in a younger generation. Speaking after the match, Martinez praised Ronaldo’s work ethic and influence on the team.

When asked about the performance against Poland, Martinez highlighted how Ronaldo training leads the team by example. “We see Cristiano scoring goals but the way he trains… that’s fantastic. The mentality, the attitude, his training sessions are showing the way. He’s been great as usual. We’re happy,” the coach said.

Portugal secures top spot in Nations League group

Portugal’s win over Poland ensured their first-place finish in League A, Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League, with one match remaining against Croatia. With qualification secured, Martinez has opted to rest key players, including Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, and Bernardo Silva, who’ll return to their clubs. In their place, the Spanish coach has called up younger talents, such as Fabio Silva and Geovany Quenda, as he looks to test depth in the squad.