Paulo Dybala, the Argentinian star currently playing for AS Roma, is once again attracting significant interest from abroad, with Turkish giants Galatasaray reportedly keen on securing his services. This comes just six months after a similar approach from Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, back in Italy, Roma is keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Galatasaray’s interest stems from the serious knee injury suffered by Mauro Icardi. The Istanbul-based club, which has long admired Dybala, is reportedly planning to make a substantial offer in the region of €10 million annually.

The compensation AS Roma would receive hinges on Dybala’s contractual status. His current contract expires in June 2025, but it automatically extends until 2026 if he makes seven more appearances. This means Galatasaray could attempt a free transfer in mid-2025 or offer minimal compensation in January, given the contract’s impending expiration.

However, reports from Italy suggest that Dybala himself is not keen on a January departure, unless Roma decides to sell him. AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri addressed the situation, stating to Sport Media Set: “I like having Dybala in Rome, but if the player has other priorities and doesn’t want to stay, it’s good to comply with his wishes. To date, I haven’t sensed that desire.”

The Boca Juniors whispers

Adding another layer of intrigue to the situation is the recent speculation surrounding a potential return to Argentina for Dybala. These rumors were sparked by comments from Oriana Sabatini, Dybala’s wife, who playfully revealed that Leandro Paredes has been suggesting both he and Dybala return to play for Boca Juniors.

“Leandro Paredes started to plant the idea of both of us returning. I want to return to Argentina, but I’m not ready for family drama,” she said, adding, “If his friend wants me to go to Boca, I’ll go with his friend.”

While Sabatini’s comments, albeit lighthearted, ignited excitement among Boca Juniors fans, the club’s vice-president, Juan Román Riquelme, quickly downplayed the speculation regarding Dybala. He confirmed ongoing talks with Paredes but emphasized that, for now, their focus remains solely on the midfielder: “You hear things… Dybala? He’s been Italy’s star for ten years… Paredes? He’s my friend, I love him, I adore him. I talk to him often, and he’s keen to play abroad for a bit longer. He knows that whenever he wants to return, we have the trust to talk. But I can’t go out every second and say ‘this no, that no’. I adore him and I hope we can have him at the club.”