Real Madrid secured a convincing 4-2 victory over Sevilla FC in a match that notably lacked the presence of its star player, Vinícius Junior. Despite the absence of arguably the world’s best player, Real Madrid delivered a strong performance at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, showcasing the team’s depth and collective talent.

Vinícius Jr., who was absent from Madrid, has begun his Christmas vacation earlier than anticipated. This early break coincides with a suspension resulting from his fifth yellow card of the season, received in the match against Rayo Vallecano. The club fully approved of his early vacation, and the player has already shared details of his holiday plans on social media.

Adding to the buzz surrounding his early break, Vinícius was spotted at a Miami Dolphins NFL game on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins’ social media accounts proudly shared images of the Real Madrid star at the Hard Rock Stadium, highlighting his passion for American football and emphasizing his visit as a demonstration of his support for the local team.

The club’s social media posts welcomed Vinícius Jr. and expressed their hope to see him at future events. This is not the first time Vini has travelled to the United States to attend sporting events; he is a known fan of American football and basketball (NBA).

Criticism and Vini engagement with teammates

Vinícius Jr.’s absence against Sevilla FC was not unexpected. Following his yellow card against Rayo Vallecano, manager Carlo Ancelotti knew the player would be unavailable for the Sevilla match due to suspension.

The timing of his vacation, however, has generated some controversy, despite it being fully authorized by the club. The absence of the star player gave other players a chance to shine and prove their abilities.

Despite the official reason for his absence and the club’s approval of his early leave, some critics have targeted Vini Jr. for his absence during the Sevilla match. However, the Real Madrid club fully supported his decision. The player showed his support for his teammates by commenting on various players’ social media posts after the game, including Kylian Mbappé’s. This illustrates his connection to the team and his interest in their ongoing success.