Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for key UEFA Champions League clash

The league phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is approaching its decisive stage. After this week, only two matches remain for each team, making every point crucial for determining which clubs will advance. In this context, the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City stands out as one of the most attractive fixtures.

At the moment, Los Blancos are one of the eight teams in the direct qualification zone for the Round of 16. They have earned 12 of the 15 points available, with four wins and only one defeat against Liverpool. That’s why they know that a victory would almost guarantee their passage to the next phase.

However, Real Madrid are not free from pressure. Despite the team’s strong performance in the Champions League, some poor results in La Liga and rumors of internal conflicts have put head coach Xabi Alonso in a delicate situation, to the point that Wednesday’s match could be decisive for his future.

On the other side is Manchester City. They have had an irregular performance in the group stage, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat, which currently places them 12th in the standings, in the playoff zone. To improve their position and aim for direct qualification to the Round of 16, the Citizens will need a victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid.

Cofirmed Real Madrid lineup

Amid a tense atmosphere, Xabi Alonso has faced a difficult week due to physical problems affecting several key players in the squad. Kylian Mbappe experienced muscle issues that prevented him from training normally, so he will be on the bench. On the other hand, players such as Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were left out of the squad.

The Real Madrid lineup to face Manchester City is: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrygo.

Confirmed Manchester City lineup

Xabi Alonso’s problems are not shared by Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City coach has practically his entire squad available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a few exceptions such as Mateo Kovacic.

Consequently, the Manchester City lineup to visit Real Madrid is: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku.

