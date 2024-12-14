Soccer is the most-watched sport in the world, and as its audience continues to grow, professional players enjoy unparalleled exposure. This global reach has opened doors for many players to embark on entrepreneurial ventures. Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, along with Barcelona’s Dani Olmo, have capitalized on this trend by trademarking their iconic goal celebrations.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, the three La Liga stars have officially registered their celebrations as personal trademarks within the European Union. The applications, submitted to the Government’s Intellectual Property Office, are part of a business strategy driven by the players themselves to expand their personal brands.

The purpose of this move isn’t to restrict the players’ use of their own celebrations (even though they could take action) but rather to strengthen their brand identities. This effort positions them not only as athletes excelling on the field but also as global role models with strong connections to fans and corporate sponsors.

The origins behind the celebrations

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe’s signature celebration—a small jump followed by crossing his arms over his chest with his hands under his armpits—is a tribute to his younger brother Ethan. Speaking to L’Equipe, Mbappe revealed that Ethan invented the celebration in 2017 while playing video games, and it has since become a regular feature in the French forward’s goal-scoring repertoire.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham’s iconic pose, standing still with arms outstretched, has become synonymous with his name. While the celebration doesn’t have a deeper symbolic meaning, it does have a history. Bellingham first performed it during a Birmingham City match on September 14, 2019, and has continued to use it ever since.

Dani Olmo

Olmo’s gesture of pointing to his wrist, as if checking a watch, takes inspiration from the NBA. Speaking with Relevo, Olmo said, “There’s an NBA player I admire who does it after scoring important points—Damian Lillard.” Inspired by the Milwaukee Bucks star, Olmo incorporated the celebration into his routine and was the latest among the trio to trademark his move.

Cole Palmer: following their footsteps

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is another player set to trademark his signature celebration. Palmer’s “cold” celebration, where he rubs his hands over his arms to mimic shivering, has quickly gained popularity. According to The Sun, the England international has begun taking steps to protect it as part of his personal brand.

Palmer explained the origins of his celebration on Chelsea’s official website, sharing that it was inspired by his friend Morgan Rogers: “My boy Morgs (Rogers) did one for Middlesbrough, so I told him I’d do it too if I scored.” Since then, the celebration has become a staple of Palmer’s game. The Sun reports that the Chelsea star plans to leverage his brand to market products ranging from clothing and cosmetics to beverages and even cars.