Despite being closely associated with Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe cherishes the time he spent playing alongside Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Now with both stars representing different clubs, Mbappe opened up about his bond with Messi and their shared moments on and off the pitch.

Messi’s unexpected departure from FC Barcelona in 2021 led him to join PSG, forming a star-studded trio with Mbappe and Neymar. However, the partnership ended in 2023 when Messi departed after two seasons in Paris, facing criticism from fans for PSG’s inability to secure the UEFA Champions League and lingering resentment over Argentina’s World Cup triumph against France.

In an interview with CANAL+ journalist Moloud Achour, Mbappe shared insights into how Messi’s World Cup victory influenced their relationship. “After the World Cup final, when I saw Messi at PSG training, I was still so angry. But he told me I had already won it before, and now it was his turn,” the French star admitted.

Reflecting on their camaraderie after the World Cup showdown, Mbappe noted how the shared experience strengthened their bond: “I was furious, but you respect it because it’s Messi. We broke the ice by laughing together because we had fought a battle. We created memories from the final. I think that final brought us closer together.

“I learned very lot from him. Messi does everything well. You can learn everything from a guy like that. I used to go up to him and ask him, ‘how do you do this? how do you do that?’,” Mbappe ended his response.

During their two seasons together at PSG, Messi and Mbappe formed a prolific partnership. In 67 matches, they helped PSG win two Ligue 1 titles and a Coupe de France. Messi assisted 20 of Mbappe’s goals, while the Frenchman returned the favor with 14 assists for the Argentine.

Mbappe, between his admiration for Ronaldo and his relationship with Messi

Mbappe’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-documented. From a childhood photo with Ronaldo to his numerous accolades, the French star often praises the Portuguese legend. Ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal clash between Portugal and France, Mbappe spoke about Ronaldo’s impact on his career.

“It’s an honor. It’s the admiration I’ve always had for Cristiano, for the player. Over time, I’ve had the chance to get to know him and talk to him many times. We’re still in touch… Playing against him is an honor for everything he’s done in football. No matter what happened before or what happens after, he’ll always be a legend of the game,” Mbappe told reporters.

At 25, Mbappe has made no effort to hide his ambition to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps, a dream that heavily influenced his decision to join Real Madrid. Like Ronaldo, Mbappé aims to compete for the biggest trophies in football. Yet, his experience playing alongside Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain offered him a fresh perspective on teamwork and greatness.

“Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special,” Mbappe told Amazon Prime Sport earlier in 2024.