Real Madrid superstar snubbed from England squad after Premier League exit

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid.
In just a few days, Europe’s top domestic leagues will pause for the September international break, which includes key World Cup qualifying matches. With that in mind, the England national team released its latest squad list — one stacked with Premier League talent. But one of the most notable omissions is a new Real Madrid player.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel announced on Friday a 24-man squad for the matches against Andorra and Serbia. One of the biggest surprises was the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, a long-time presence in the national team setup.

Addressing his decision to leave out the 26-year-old defender — as well as Jack Grealish — Tuchel was candid. There is no doubt I’m a big fan of Trent and Jack, of their talent and personalities, they will always be big players and in the mix to be called up. I know both are desperate to come back,” he said, according to Sky Sports.

Explaining Alexander-Arnold’s exclusion, the coach pointed to the available options at his position. “For this camp we decided on Reece (James) and Tino (Livramento),” Tuchel noted. “And on Jack’s position Rashy (Marcus Rashford), Anthony (Gordon) and Ebs (Eberechi Eze)… They can have a bit more rhythm.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, speaks to the media during a press conference as he is announced as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on October 16, 2024 in London, England.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England.

Alexander-Arnold and Grealish facing new realities

One thing Alexander-Arnold and Grealish have in common — besides being left off the squad — is that both changed clubs this summer. The defender left Liverpool after nearly a decade to join Real Madrid, while the winger saw his minutes reduced at Manchester City and opted for a move to Everton.

“Jack is starting again now. And Trent the same, after a change of club, new country, it takes a bit of time to settle and find his rhythm,” Tuchel explained. But that reasoning alone doesn’t fully clarify Alexander-Arnold’s omission. Marcus Rashford also left the Premier League this summer, joining Barcelona for the first time in his career — where he’s currently a substitute. Yet the former Manchester United forward was included in the squad.

England’s full squad list

With nine points from their first three matches, England lead Group K in the European World Cup qualifiers. Two more wins during the upcoming international break could put them on the verge of qualification. They’ll host Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, September 6, before traveling to Serbia three days later.

Here is the full 24-man squad selected by Thomas Tuchel:

  • Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Dean Henderson
  • Defenders: Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence
  • Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice
  • Forwards: Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins
