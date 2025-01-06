Mohamed Salah‘s contract saga has become one of the most talked-about stories of the season, and the uncertainty continues into the winter transfer window. As speculation swirls around Saudi Arabia‘s interest in the Egyptian star, Salah has also found himself in the middle of a public spat with a Liverpool legend.

Currently in the final year of his contract, Salah is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England. While discussions about his future have escalated, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been outspoken about the situation, voicing his concerns over Salah’s actions and the broader contract saga at Liverpool.

Salah fueled speculation with a cryptic post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a photo of himself alongside teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold—two other players whose contracts remain unresolved. The post prompted Carragher to respond, indirectly criticizing Salah and Alexander-Arnold while commending van Dijk’s professionalism: “Both could take a leaf out of Virgil van Dijk’s book.”

Salah didn’t hold back, replying on social media with a cheeky response: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me,” accompanied by a winking emoji. Carragher, in turn, leaned into the banter, responding: “I’ve got a Mo Salah obsession. It’s more of a soccer obsession of watching him in a red shirt.”

While Salah’s performances on the pitch have been nothing short of exceptional—earning him praise as a potential Ballon d’Or contender—the uncertainty surrounding his future has left fans anxious. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Salah and Carragher have clashed in public; the last time the pair were at odds, Salah ended up signing a contract extension with Liverpool, giving fans at Anfield a sliver of hope for a similar resolution this time around.

Salah out of Saudi Arabia plans?

For months, the Saudi Pro League appeared to be a likely destination for Salah, with the league’s administration reportedly viewing him as a transformative signing. His addition was seen as a way to bolster the league’s global influence, particularly in Muslim-majority nations such as Egypt, while expanding broadcasting reach internationally.

However, recent reports indicate a strategic shift in Saudi Arabia’s approach to football investments. According to Sky Sports Switzerland, the nation’s focus has shifted to the second phase of its football development strategy, emphasizing the cultivation of young Saudi talent in Europe. Players like Marwan El-Sahafi, currently on loan at Belgian club Beerschot, exemplify this new direction.

This shift, combined with ongoing financial commitments toward infrastructure for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly tempered the league’s willingness to offer massive deals for marquee players like Salah.

Compounding the uncertainty is Salah’s reported demand for a contract extension that would keep him at Liverpool until June 2028, taking him through his 35th birthday. However, Liverpool’s management has historically been reluctant to offer long-term contracts to players in the latter stages of their careers, creating a potential impasse between the two parties.