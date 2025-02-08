Rumors surrounding Vinicius Junior have intensified, with the Brazilian forward being a target for the Saudi Arabian soccer project over the past year. With Vinicius’ future still uncertain, Real Madrid is reportedly preparing for its next moves and is allegedly prioritizing a record-breaking signing of an Arsenal star if the Brazilian departs.

The controversies surrounding Vinicius and his behavior in Spain have led to growing discomfort, and while the player has yet to publicly reject the Saudi Pro League’s advances, an offer reportedly worth $300 million (which would make Vinicius the most expensive player in history) has further complicated matters. Instead of bolstering their attacking positions, Real Madrid is reportedly turning its attention elsewhere.

According to RMC Sport, Real Madrid is keen on strengthening its defense by signing William Saliba from Arsenal. The 23-year-old center-back is highly regarded as one of the best in his position, but Arsenal is reluctant to part with him.

As the French outlet reports, Arsenal is expected to demand a hefty fee for Saliba, making any potential move even more complicated. However, if Real Madrid meets these expectations, the transfer could break the record for the most expensive defender in history, currently held by Josko Gvardiol, who was bought by Manchester City from RB Leipzig for €90 million.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba has become one of the cornerstones of Arsenal’s solid defense. His adaptation to the Premier League has been remarkable, reaching 50 victories in just 66 appearances, a milestone no other Arsenal player has achieved in the club’s history.

Vinicius and his links to Saudi Arabia

The connection between Vinicius Jr. and Saudi Arabia first emerged last summer and has only grown stronger with time. The player has not publicly ruled out a move, and SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel spoke to Marca, saying, “We don’t have dreams; it’s a matter of time and negotiation,” regarding the potential signing of Vinicius.

With his contract running until 2027, Vinicius’ long-term commitment to Real Madrid has been called into question after he rejected the first contract renewal proposal. “Real Madrid requested a meeting with his representatives in mid-January to discuss a renewal and proposed an improved salary. However, it was shot down by Vinicius’ camp and a family member who was also attending the meeting,” reported The Athletic.

With the contract offer rejected and rising reports of growing frustration from Real Madrid figures regarding Vinicius’ behavior, Saudi Arabia is expected to push for a move ahead of next season, potentially making it the biggest signing in football history.