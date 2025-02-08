Manchester City’s long-standing battle with the Premier League over Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations is nearing its conclusion, with manager Pep Guardiola revealing when the club expects a verdict. While speculation has surrounded the case since the charges were first filed in February 2023, City’s fate is now expected to be decided within the coming weeks.

Guardiola, who has staunchly defended the club throughout the investigation, remained firm in his belief that City’s success is not just about money. However, he acknowledged that the impending ruling could have major consequences for the club, with possible penalties ranging from fines to points deductions—or even relegation.

During a recent press conference, the Spaniard gave the clearest indication yet of when the club will learn its fate. “In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence,” he said. “After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far.”

The case has been ongoing for over two years, with allegations dating back to 2009-2018. City has been accused of artificially inflating sponsorship deals and failing to provide accurate financial information, all in an effort to bypass financial sustainability rules. The club has consistently denied any wrongdoing, arguing that their finances have been handled properly.

An independent tribunal heard arguments from both Manchester City and the Premier League in late 2024. While no exact date for the ruling was announced, it was widely expected to come in the first quarter of 2025. Guardiola’s latest comments now confirm that a resolution is imminent.

Guardiola defends City’s spending amid transfer ban speculation

City made headlines in the January transfer window, spending over €216 million—one of the biggest winter spending sprees in Premier League history. The club signed Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Nico Gonzalez, prompting speculation that the spending was a pre-emptive strike against a potential transfer ban.

However, Guardiola dismissed those claims, insisting City have managed their finances responsibly. “I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are (not) just being in a wealthy position,” he said. Guardiola also pointed out that the Sky Blues have a lower net spend than their rivals over the past five years. “Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham—even from Liverpool,” he added.

According to Transfermarkt, City’s net spend since 2020 is €387 million—lower than Chelsea (€924m), Manchester United (€682m), Tottenham (€571m), Arsenal (€557m), and even Newcastle (€421m). Liverpool, meanwhile, have a net spend of €300 million.

Possible consequences if City is found guilty

If City are found guilty, they could face a range of severe punishments, including fines, transfer bans, points deductions, and expulsion from the Premier League. The worst-case scenario—relegation—remains a possibility, although some believe it is unlikely given City’s legal firepower.

Guardiola’s contract extension until 2027 does not include a break clause in the event of relegation, showing his confidence in the club’s ability to fight any potential sanctions.