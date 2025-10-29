Not only Vinicius: Several Real Madrid stars reportedly unhappy with Xabi Alonso despite strong season start

Xabi Alonso’s arrival at Real Madrid appears to be a resounding success. Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to Brazil, the Spanish club strategically appointed Alonso, a former team player they had been monitoring for several seasons. With only one defeat at the start of the 2025-26 season, fans are optimistic about a successful campaign. However, reports indicate some players disagree with the coach, implying that Vinicius Junior is not the only one.

After several seasons under Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso has introduced a new style of play. With Aurelien Tchouameni as the central pivot in midfield, the team is now built around Arda Guler, embracing a fairly offensive style that adapts to opponents. With a strong defensive commitment from all players, they manage to maintain a solid defense. Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao’s ball distribution has proven crucial. However, their day-to-day adjustments appear challenging.

The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana reports tension between Xabi Alonso and some Real Madrid players due to the drastic changes he implemented after joining the team. The coach identified bad habits within the roster and, in response, enforced stricter discipline, increased gym workouts, and instituted more group and individual video sessions. These changes have reportedly not been well received by the players.

Despite the changes seemingly paying off, Mario Cortegana reports that veteran, influential figures in the dressing room feel disrespected and dissatisfied—a sentiment shared by Vinicius Junior. They allegedly claim to have accomplished much over time without being subjected to this type of work. Additionally, the players reportedly say that Xabi Alonso is quite distant, having the players expressed: “He thinks he’s Pep Guardiola, but for now he’s just Xabi.”

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, interacts with Eder Militao and Juan Iglesias of Getafe CF.

Real Madrid’s strategy shift seems to be paying off as Xabi Alonso’s impressive work shines

Unlike Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, Xabi Alonso has decided to shake up the dressing room to usher in a new era with fresh conditions. As a result, Real Madrid have seen young players like Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono, and Alvaro Carreras impressively emerge into the lineup, where they’ve taken on prominent roles. Alongside this, they have managed to maintain a fundamental characteristic of the team—adaptability to the opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr breaks silence on his angry reaction after being subbed in El Clasico vs Barcelona

Along with the introduction of promising young players into the lineup, stars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Eder Militao have delivered outstanding performances. This suggests that the absence of guaranteed positions motivates them to excel, as each player strives to secure their place on the roster. In this context, Real Madrid appear to be firmly backing Xabi Alonso’s efforts, laying the foundation for a promising future project.